Weather Update: Unseasonal Rainfall To Continue This Week; Mumbai Temperatures Dip Below Normal

Unseasonal rain near Girgaon Chowpatty. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Although the official withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Mumbai and Maharashtra was announced was announced almost a month ago, the state has been witnessing rainfall with thunderstorms from last 15 days. The unseasonal rainfall is likely to continue this week as well, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes to depression over the Arabian sea and it's associated cyclonic circulation.

City Temperatures Dip Sharply

The rainfall however has decreased the temperatures in the city. On Sunday, the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 27°C, which was as much as 7.3°C below normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 29°C, which was 5.7°C below normal.

Moderate Rainfall Recorded Across Mumbai

On Sunday too Mumbai witnessed moderate unseasonal rainfall throughout the day. In the period of 24 hours (Saturday 7 pm to Sunday 7 pm), the weather stations which recorded highest rainfall included: Pali Chimbai, Bandra (43 mm); Supari Tank, Bandra (40 mm); Cooper Hospital (37 mm), Marol Fire station (33 mm), Kandivali Workshop (30 mm), Paspoli, Powai (30 mm); Colaba Fire station (26 mm), Worli Seaface (22 mm), Bhandup Complex (22 mm) and Nariman Point (22 mm) among others.

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with occasional light to moderate rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 31°C and 24°C, respectively.

Yellow Alerts Issued in Several Districts

As per district weather forecast by the IMD, the entire state is expected to continue receiving rainfall and thunderstorms this week and the districts which are sounded Yellow Alert on seperate days include: Raigad, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Beed and Latur.