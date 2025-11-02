 Weather Update: Unseasonal Rainfall To Continue This Week; Mumbai Temperatures Dip Below Normal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWeather Update: Unseasonal Rainfall To Continue This Week; Mumbai Temperatures Dip Below Normal

Weather Update: Unseasonal Rainfall To Continue This Week; Mumbai Temperatures Dip Below Normal

The rainfall however has decreased the temperatures in the city. On Sunday, the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 27°C, which was as much as 7.3°C below normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 29°C, which was 5.7°C below normal.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Unseasonal rain near Girgaon Chowpatty. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Although the official withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Mumbai and Maharashtra was announced was announced almost a month ago, the state has been witnessing rainfall with thunderstorms from last 15 days. The unseasonal rainfall is likely to continue this week as well, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes to depression over the Arabian sea and it's associated cyclonic circulation. 

City Temperatures Dip Sharply

The rainfall however has decreased the temperatures in the city. On Sunday, the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 27°C, which was as much as 7.3°C below normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 29°C, which was 5.7°C below normal.

Moderate Rainfall Recorded Across Mumbai

FPJ Shorts
US President Donald Trump To Host Syria’s Interim Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa In Washington
US President Donald Trump To Host Syria’s Interim Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa In Washington
Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows
Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Deepti Sharma & Amanjot Kaur Steadily Looking To Accelerate Team India's Score; IND 245/4
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Deepti Sharma & Amanjot Kaur Steadily Looking To Accelerate Team India's Score; IND 245/4
Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

On Sunday too Mumbai witnessed moderate unseasonal rainfall throughout the day. In the period of 24 hours (Saturday 7 pm to Sunday 7 pm), the weather stations which recorded highest rainfall included: Pali Chimbai, Bandra (43 mm); Supari Tank, Bandra (40 mm); Cooper Hospital (37 mm), Marol Fire station (33 mm), Kandivali Workshop (30 mm), Paspoli, Powai (30 mm); Colaba Fire station (26 mm), Worli Seaface (22 mm), Bhandup Complex (22 mm) and Nariman Point (22 mm) among others.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains to Lash City Today; Yellow Alert In Palghar & Thane | Know Full...
article-image

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with occasional light to moderate rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 31°C and 24°C, respectively. 

Yellow Alerts Issued in Several Districts

As per district weather forecast by the IMD, the entire state is expected to continue receiving rainfall and thunderstorms this week and the districts which are sounded Yellow Alert on seperate days include: Raigad, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Beed and Latur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows

Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows

Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport...

Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport...

Close Aide Of Drug Lord Salim Dola, 'Shera Batla', Extradited From Dubai In ₹23 Crore Narcotics...

Close Aide Of Drug Lord Salim Dola, 'Shera Batla', Extradited From Dubai In ₹23 Crore Narcotics...

Father And Son Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Auto-Rickshaw On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Vasai

Father And Son Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Auto-Rickshaw On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Vasai

Thane: Container Truck Topples Near Cadbury Junction Flyover; Driver Suffers Head Injury, Traffic...

Thane: Container Truck Topples Near Cadbury Junction Flyover; Driver Suffers Head Injury, Traffic...