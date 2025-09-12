Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Attacked With Iron Rod In Bandra West After Objecting To Dog Being Disturbed; Accused Arrested

Elderly Man Attacked With Iron Rod In Bandra West After Objecting To Dog Being Disturbed; Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: An elderly man who was walking his dog was attacked on a road in Bandra West on September 9. The assault took place after he asked a man to stop disturbing his dog. The victim lost two teeth and sustained injuries. Citizens at the scene caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

Complainant Identified as 60-Year-Old Retiree

According to the FIR, the complainant, Neil Demento, 60, resides on 28th Street in Bandra West, retired. The incident occurred on September 9 at around 5:30 p.m. in front of Paul’s Girls’ Institute on 23rd Road, Bandra West. Demento was out for a walk with his dog when Faib Mohammad Shafiq Kazi, 20, approached and began teasing the animal. Demento objected, asking why he was bothering his dog.

Assault With Iron Rod Leaves Man Injured

Kazi, who was carrying an iron rod, allegedly attacked Demento with it, breaking two of his teeth. A passer-by came to Demento’s aid, caught the attacker and handed him over to the police. The injured Demento was treated at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West.

Accused Scrap Dealer Arrested

The accused, Kazi, is a scrap dealer. A case has been registered against him at the Bandra Police Station under Section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by means of dangerous instruments or substances) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

