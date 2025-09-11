Mumbai Crime: 4 Armed Men Rob Angadia Employee Of ₹2.70 Crore In Daring Girgaum Heist; Case Registered

Four armed men flee with ₹2.70 crore from angadia employee in Mumbai’s Girgaum | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a daring heist on a busy Girgaum road, four unidentified armed men robbed an angadia employee and his driver of a bag containing ₹2.70crore in cash on Tuesday night.

Incident Near Construction Building

According to V.P. Road police, the incident took place on September 10, around 8:00 pm near Earth Cotum Construction building, Girgaum. The complainant, Narayan (51), stated that his driver, Pintu alias Baijnath Yadav, was inside a silver Toyota Innova Crysta parked at the spot when the assailants attacked.

Driver Rendered Unconscious and Tied Up

The accused allegedly rendered Yadav unconscious, tied him with a green nylon rope to the seat, and forcibly took away the cash-laden bag.

Police Register Case Under BNS Sections

Police registered a case under Sections 305(c) and 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at V.P. Road Police Station. The stolen cash amounts to a staggering ₹2.70 crore, and police suspect the robbers specifically targeted the angadia courier.

Police Teams Formed, CCTV Footage Being Examined

A senior officer confirmed that teams have been formed to trace the unknown assailants and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

