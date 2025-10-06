Mumbai Masala: City's 24/7 Shops Usher In Vibrant Nightlife | File Photo

One of the better decisions of the Maharashtra government is to let shops and malls remain open 24 hrs. This doesn't apply to bars and booze shops, which is understandable. Mumbaikars can now look forward to real night life. They need not go hungry at night anymore. Imagine having a seekh kabab at 3am or a Mysore masala dosa at 4 in the morning!! The good thing is that parking will be no problem since the traffic havaldars normally call it a night at 8 pm. You can also do your shopping comfortably since not many people might turn up late at night. Tourism will certainly get a boost. The only problem will be for shop employees who may not get a bus or train early in the morning to go home. The administration in other cities are waiting to see how Mumbai responds to the bold decision of the government.

Oor: A mediocre village-style dining experience

Watched an Instagram reel on a new vegetarian restaurant called Oor near New Excelsior cinema in Fort. Oor means village. Despite the rains I decided to check it out. Honestly the place was run of the mill in several respects. It has a ground floor and mezzanine dining areas. The interior is pedestrian and the view of the kitchen is blocked with plywood. I ordered a bowl of Oggarne, which is diced masala idli with "vagar" or "phodni." It was served lukewarm with a small "vaati" of hyper spicy green "chutney" which singed my tongue. I did not give up and ordered a sada dosa, which was okay. The tomato and coconut "chutneys" were really good. As for the "sambar" the less said the better. It was not hot and had a weird taste. I didn't want to take any more risks. So called for the bill.

Aqua Line 3 Metro set to transform connectivity

The scheduled inauguration of the last phase of the underground metroline from Worli Naka to Cuffe Parade on Oct 30 is certainly a milestone in Mumbai's contemporary history. Despite the huge inconvenience caused by the digging of arterial roads Mumbaikars went about their daily routine most uncomplainingly. Given the congested areas like Girgaum, Kalbadevi etc which it is connecting with the western suburbs Aqua Line 3 should have good ridership. I only hope that amid the slew of fancy projects poor old BEST is not forgotten. It is on a ventilator and its former glory needs to be restored asap.

Tailpiece

Napoleon said in politics stupidity is not a handicap. How very true when we see how our “netas” behave! (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

