Mumbai Crime: Diamonds Worth ₹3.10 Crore Missing From Andheri SEEPZ Firm; FIR Filed Against 2 Senior Employees

Renaissance Global Ltd at SEEPZ reported a shortfall of 3,108.79 carats of diamonds, leading to an FIR against two employees | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, Nov 27: A major diamond misappropriation case has surfaced at Renaissance Global Limited, located at SEEPZ, MIDC, Andheri (East), after company officials discovered a large quantity of diamonds missing from inventory.

The MIDC Police have registered an FIR against two employees for allegedly siphoning off diamonds weighing 3,108.79 carats, valued at approximately ₹3 crore 10 lakh.

GM Files Complaint After ERP Stock Check Shows Huge Shortfall

The complaint was filed by Naymesh Mahesh Shah (46), General Manager at Renaissance Global Limited, and a resident of Goregaon (West). As per the FIR, the incident came to light when Sudhir Vartak, CGD Head of the company, reviewed the Diamond ERP Software stock statement and noticed discrepancies. During the verification of the “Loose Color Stone” location within the system, the team discovered a shortage of 23,400+ carats.

Over 20,000 Carats Recovered; 3,108.79 Carats Missing

Following physical inspection, the company recovered 20,297.38 carats, leaving 3,108.79 carats of diamonds untraceable. The accused were identified as Gurunath Samant (alias Guru) and Jitendra Joshi.

The investigation revealed that the two employees had allegedly gained the company’s trust and breached their fiduciary responsibilities to misappropriate the missing diamonds.

MIDC Police Register FIR for Criminal Breach of Trust

Based on the company’s internal findings and evidence, an FIR has been registered at the MIDC Police Station for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

