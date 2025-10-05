Maharashtra Politics: Fifth Meeting In Three Months Sparks Speculation On Possible MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) Alliance

Raj Thackeray With Uddhav Thackeray | File Pic

As Maharashtra gears up for upcoming local body elections, the growing frequency of meetings between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray has fueled speculation about a potential political understanding between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction).

Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree After Family Function

On Sunday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, shortly after attending the naming ceremony of MP Sanjay Raut’s granddaughter at Bandra’s MCM Club. A video showing the leaders chatting casually alongside Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray quickly went viral on social media.

While the gathering appeared cordial, Raj Thackeray’s subsequent visit to Matoshree instead of returning to his residence has raised eyebrows among political circles. The details of the closed-door discussion between the two leaders remain undisclosed.

Fifth Meeting In Three Months

The latest interaction marks the fifth meeting in three months. Their recent engagements began on July 5 during the Marathi Language Conference, followed by Raj Thackeray visiting Matoshree on July 27 to wish Uddhav on his birthday.

On August 27, Uddhav attended the Ganeshotsav celebration at Raj’s Shivtirth residence — a first in nearly two decades. The two met again on September 10 during Ganesh Chaturthi and later in the same month for informal talks.

Political Implications Ahead Of Local Polls

Political observers believe the renewed closeness may be aimed at strengthening the opposition camp in Mumbai and other urban areas ahead of the municipal and local body elections. Analysts suggest that these interactions could signal a strategic alignment between the estranged cousins.