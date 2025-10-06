Maharashtra To Frame Green Steel Policy, CM Devendra Fadnavis Pushes Sustainable Industrial Growth

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai, October 6: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra government will soon frame a policy to promote the emerging 'green steel' sector, marking a major step toward building a sustainable industrial ecosystem in the state. A special committee will be constituted to draft the policy.

Cabinet Sub-Committee Meeting on Industries

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 13th meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industries, which he chaired. Fadnavis highlighted that Maharashtra has emerged as a national leader in solar panel manufacturing, and progress in this sector will pave the way for a large green ecosystem. Developing the green steel industry will further strengthen the state’s commitment to clean and sustainable industrial growth.

Support for Large and Mega Industries

Fadnavis also informed that funds have been made available under the Group Incentive Scheme to promote large and mega industries in the agriculture and food processing sectors. Addressing concerns about changes in global tax structures affecting the textile industry in Vidarbha and Marathwada, he clarified that electricity duty concessions under industrial subsidy schemes will continue.

Amendments for Industrial Growth in Vidarbha and Marathwada

The Chief Minister stated that amendments will be made regarding captive process vendors for classified areas in Vidarbha and Marathwada to support industrial expansion.

The sub-committee also approved extending the benefits of the “C-classified” taluka category to Khed Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and Khed Developers Ltd., as Khed taluka in Pune district has now been categorized under “A” and “C” zones.

Women-Centric Employment Initiatives

In another key decision, the committee granted large project status to OP Mobility Exterior India Pvt. Ltd., where 90% of employees are women. The company has been instrumental in providing employment opportunities to local workers in Pune district.

Green Steel Policy Committee Directions

Chief Minister Fadnavis directed that the newly formed committee on the green steel policy should examine possibilities of extending incentives to projects under the Thrust Sector Policy, ensuring timely implementation.