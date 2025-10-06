 Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle Police Book Developer For Cheating Investor Of ₹1.64 Crore In Goregaon East Flat Scheme
Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle Police Book Developer For Cheating Investor Of ₹1.64 Crore In Goregaon East Flat Scheme

Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle Police Book Developer For Cheating Investor Of ₹1.64 Crore In Goregaon East Flat Scheme

The Vile Parle police have registered a case against a developer for allegedly cheating an investor of Rs 1.64 crore in a flat investment scheme. According to the FIR, the complainant, Alhad Acharekar, 55, a Pune-based company unit coordinator residing in Vile Parle East, was looking to invest in property in 2021.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Vile Parle police register case against developer Shailesh Rawal for allegedly cheating investor of Rs 1.64 crore in Goregaon East flat scheme | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vile Parle police have registered a case against a developer for allegedly cheating an investor of Rs 1.64 crore in a flat investment scheme.

Details of the Investment

According to the FIR, the complainant, Alhad Acharekar, 55, a Pune-based company unit coordinator residing in Vile Parle East, was looking to invest in property in 2021. Through an acquaintance, he was introduced to the Prem Leela project in Goregaon East, developed by Shailesh Rawal.

Agreement and Promises

After visiting the site and finding construction in progress, Acharekar agreed to invest Rs 1.64 crore for two flats – 502 and 503 – on the promise that Rawal would buy them back after a year for Rs 2.10 crore, offering a profit of around Rs46 lakh. They also agreed that in case of default, Rawal would pay 18% annual interest on the investment.

Breach of Agreement

However, after a year, Rawal neither repurchased the flats nor returned the money. Acharekar later discovered that flat 503 had been sold to another buyer in February 2022, despite his allotment letter.

Police Action

Based on the complaint, police booked Rawal under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

