Maharashtra Government Takes Steps To Boost Fishery Sector, Grants Agricultural Status To Fisheries |

Mumbai, October 6: Maharashtra’s Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said the state government is working for the overall development of fish farmers. Several key decisions, including regulating lakes and granting agricultural status to fisheries, have been taken to strengthen the sector.

Meeting with Marathwada Fish Farmers

Minister Rane was speaking during a meeting held at Mantralaya on Monday to discuss challenges faced by fish farmers from the Marathwada region. The meeting was attended by Fisheries Commissioner Kishor Tavadé, Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Managing Director Avinash Pathak, senior officials, and representatives of various fisheries associations.

Boosting Production Through Competition

Rane emphasized that increasing fish production is crucial to improving the economic condition of fish farmers.

“Competition in the sector is necessary to boost production, and hence tenders will now be invited through open auction,” he said.

The minister added that new policies are being implemented to promote fish production, which will ultimately benefit farmers now that fisheries have been given the same status as agriculture. He appealed to fish farmers to cooperate with the government to ensure the success of these initiatives.

Addressing Fishermen’s Concerns

During the meeting, several issues raised by fishermen were discussed in detail. Minister Rane assured that all their concerns would be addressed positively.

Pomfret Production Decline Under Review

In a separate review meeting held later, Rane discussed the recent decline in 'pomfret' production across the state. He directed officials to: Take strict action against those catching fish smaller than the legally permissible size. Conduct awareness campaigns to discourage the capture of juvenile pomfret fish.