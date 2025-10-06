JPSC JET 2024: Registration Date Extended Till October 30; Check Marking Scheme Here

JPSC JET 2024 | jpsc.gov.in

JPSC JET 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has postponed registration for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2024. Those who qualify may apply for the exam at jpsc.gov.in until October 30, 2025. The deadline to pay the fee is October 31, 2025. Previously, the registration end date was October 6, 2025.

The application correction window will be open from November 1 to 3, 2025. The exam is held for the hiring of Assistant Professors and admission to Ph.D. programs at Jharkhand universities and colleges.

JPSC JET 2024: How to register?

To register, aspirants must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official JPSC website at jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JET 2024 link.

Step 3: Now, applicants need to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

JPSC JET 2024: Application fees

The application fee varies according to the candidate’s category. Candidates belonging to the UNR category are required to pay ₹575, while those from BC-I, BC-II, and EWS categories need to pay ₹300. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender categories, the application fee is ₹150.

JPSC JET 2024: Marking scheme

The marking scheme is as follows. Each question costs two points, and applicants will receive full scores for each correct answer. There is no negative grading for incorrect responses, and no marks are awarded for unattempted questions. To respond, one right choice must be selected. If a question is ambiguous or includes more than one valid answer, students who chose one of the correct options will receive credit. If a question is deemed erroneous, it is dropped.