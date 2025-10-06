 GATE 2026 Registration Process Ends Today; Check Application Fees Here
GATE 2026 Registration Process Ends Today; Check Application Fees Here

The GATE 2026 registration process will end today Monday, October 6, 2025 by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. The application cost is ₹1000/- for female, SC/ST/PwD applicants

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
GATE 2026 Registration Process | Canva

GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will end the GATE 2026 registration process on Monday, October 6, 2025. Applicants who have yet submit their applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 must do so through IIT GATE's official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. After the time for applying without a late fee closes, aspirants can still apply for IIT GATE 2026 with a late fee till October 9, 2025.

GATE Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost is ₹1000/- for female, SC/ST/PwD* applicants (per exam paper) and ₹2000/- for all other applicants, including international nationals (per test paper). The charge should be paid online.

GATE 2026: Documents required

Candidates need to keep these documents ready:

1. Candidate's photograph

2. Candidate's signature

3. Scanned copy of a valid photo Identity Document (ID)

4. Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

GATE Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application for the exam, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application portal and finish the registration process.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to log in, fill out the form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE 2026: Exam dates

This year, IIT Guwahati will hold the GATE examination on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025, with the results released on March 19, 2025.

What is the GATE exam?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination that evaluates candidates’ comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities. GATE 2026 is being jointly conducted by IISc and all IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. The organising institute for GATE 2026 is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

