CMA Foundation Result 2025 Declared At icmai.in; Merit List Released

CMA Foundation Result 2025: The CMA Foundation Result 2025 for the most current exam session has been released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). On the official website, students who took the test can now view their results and download their scorecards.

A merit list of the students with the best grades is also shared by ICMAI. After passing the test, students can advance to the CMA course's Intermediate level. If they don't pass, they can retake the test in the following session.

CMA Foundation Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official ICMAI website at icmai.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the CMA Foundation Result 2025 link

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Enter the required details such as ID number or registration number

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the PDF scorecard for future reference

Step 8: The scorecard shows the overall score, total marks, and subject-wise grades

Direct link to check the result

CMA Foundation Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Marks obtained by the candidate in the examination

Total marks of the exam

Pass or fail status of the candidate

Candidate’s name and registration details

Examination session and roll number

Exam toppers

Rank 1: Vidhan Chhabra

Rank 2: Krishana Shishodiya

Rank 3:

- Venkata Vijaya Surya Chaithanya Gelli

- Sanjana Sahu

- Rahul Radheshyam Vaishnav

Rank 4:

- Muskan Athwani

- Aishwaryadevi D

Rank 5:

- Yogesh Shishodiya

Rank 6:

- Avisha Jain

- Aryan Rupesh Kamble

- Bhoomika Agarwal

Rank 7:

- Anshika Munjal

- Soham Milind Joglekar

- Dishant Hirenbhai Vakhariya

Rank 8:

- R Sneha

- Simanto Bablu Gupta

- Adnya Ashok Gharat

- Radhika Sujit Marathe

- Ajina Aby

Rank 9:

- Antima Periwal

- Abhijayanirudha V B J

Rank 10:

- Kadeeja Safa E

CMA Foundation Result 2025: What's next?

The Intermediate level of the CMA course is now open to students who pass the CMA Foundation test. If they don't pass, students can retake the test in the following session. Always keep your scorecard secure. For information on the next stage and other crucial actions, keep a watch on the ICMAI website. This will make it simple for you to go on to the next phase of your CMA adventure.

For those who wish to work as professional cost accountants in India, the CMA Foundation is the initial stage.