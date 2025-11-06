 JNU Election Results 2025: Left And ABVP Lead In Two Posts Each, Neck-And-Neck Battle Continues
JNU Election Results 2025: Left And ABVP Lead In Two Posts Each, Neck-And-Neck Battle Continues

Left Unity and ABVP are locked in a close contest in the JNUSU Election 2025. Left candidates Aditi Mishra and K. Gopika are leading for President and Vice President, while ABVP’s Rajeshwar Kant Dubey and Anuj Damara are ahead for General Secretary and Joint Secretary. Counting continues, with final results expected later today.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
JNU Election Results 2025 | File Image

JNU Election Results 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Election 2025 has entered its final counting phase, with both Left Unity and ABVP leading in two central posts each. While the Left maintains an edge in the presidential and vice-presidential races, ABVP is ahead in the general secretary and joint secretary contests. The results are likely to be declared later today, November 6.

Left Maintains Edge in Top Positions

Left Unity’s Aditi Mishra is leading the presidential race with 1,375 votes, followed by Vikas Patel (ABVP) at 1,192 and Shinde Vijayalakshmi (PSA) at 915. For the vice president post, K. Gopika Babu (Left) has a comfortable lead with 2,146 votes, ahead of Tanya Kumari (ABVP) who has 1,437.

ABVP Ahead in Secretary Contests

The ABVP has gained momentum in the secretary races. Rajeshwar Kant Dubey leads the general secretary contest with 1,496 votes, while Sunil Yadav (Left) trails at 1,367. Similarly, in the joint secretary category, Anuj Damara (ABVP) holds a narrow lead with 1,494 votes over Danish Ali (Left) who has 1,447.

High Turnout Despite Slight Dip

This year’s elections recorded a voter turnout of 67%, marginally lower than last year’s 70%. A total of 9,043 students were eligible to vote across the university. Polling took place on November 4 in two sessions, from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, followed by the start of counting at 9 pm.

Final Results Expected Soon

The JNU Election Committee is expected to announce the official results later today. A total of 20 candidates contested for the four key central posts, including President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary, along with 42 councillor positions across various schools. The close margins indicate one of the most competitive JNUSU elections in recent years.

