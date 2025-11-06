Kerala Governor Invites Applications For Calicut University VC; State Govt Terms It 'Undemocratic'

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar | X @RajeevRC_X

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's decision to invite applications for the post of Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Calicut has prompted the state government on Wednesday to term it as "undemocratic" and "condemnable".

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that the governor's decision was an encroachment into the universities under the control of the state and turned the government into a "mute spectator".

The minister said that legal action will be taken against the notification.

She also said that the issuance of the notification was a "new chapter" of the use of "excessive power" shown by the Sangh Parivar across India.

Besides issuing the notification on November 3, the governor, on the very next day, also approved the search-cum-selection committee, having a representative each of the Chancellor, UGC and the Syndicate, for making recommendations to the post of Calicut University VC.

