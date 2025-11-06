WBJEEB Answer Key 2025 Released; Check Details Here

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025 | Canva

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the WBJEEB Answer Key 2025 for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM, and GNM. Applicants who took these exams can download the tentative key from the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the respective exam answer key link.

Step 3: After this, candidates should enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, the WBJEEB answer key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the WBJEEB answer key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Step 6: Now, candidates can raise objections against the answer key.

Step 7: Aspirants have to upload the necessary documents, and objection fees to support their response.

Direct link to download the WBJEEB answer key 2025

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025: Objection window

The objection window has also been established on the official website. According to the official notification, if any applicant is dissatisfied with the captured reply, he or she may submit a claim for review by November 7, 2025 (up to 11.59 p.m.). The claim should be filed in one session.

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025: Objection fees

Candidates must pay a non-refundable processing charge of ₹500 for each response for evaluation using net banking, debit card, or credit card. If the fee payment fails, the claim will not be evaluated.

WBJEEB 2025: Question booklet

The applicant's question booklet number is also revealed. If any applicant is dissatisfied with the given information, he or she must notify WBJEEB by email at wbjeeb@gmail.com by the aforesaid date and time.