NTA SWAYAM Correction Window 2025 Ends Today; Here's How To Make Changes

SWAYAM 2025 Correction Window Closes Today | exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

NTA SWAYAM Correction Window 2025: The National Test Academy (NTA) is going to end the application correction process for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) 2025 today, November 6, 2025. Applicants who have not yet made the correction to their applications should visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam. After this, no more changes will be allowed.

NTA SWAYAM Correction Window 2025: How to make changes?

To make the changes in the application process, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA SWAYAM website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link and then log in using the registered credentials.

Step 3: After this, access the existing application, which will appear on the screen once the candidates log in.

Step 4: Next, make the necessary corrections or updates to the application form and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to make the changes

According to the official announcement, city choices should be made with caution. The city examination centres where the tests will be administered are given in the information bulletin. Once the correction time has ended, candidates will be unable to change their exam city.

NTA SWAYAM 2025: Editable items

The NTA has stated that applicants may only update or edit specific details during the rectification period. These changes include personal information, contact information, and the examination city. Applicants must carefully choose their examination centres, as alterations will not be permitted after the deadline.

SWAYAM 2025: Semester exam dates

The SWAYAM 2025 semester exams are set for December 11, 12, 13, and 14. The examinations will be completed in two shifts per day, in the morning and evening, with each session lasting 180 minutes. The SWAYAM 2025 examination will last three hours per shift.

Note: The NTA will post formal information about city allocations on its website prior to the exam dates.