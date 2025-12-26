 Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration has closed with over 2.49 crore entries, mainly from students. Selected participants will submit creative writing entries on themes like exams, freedom fighters, environment, and Clean India, and may interact with PM Modi.

Friday, December 26, 2025
article-image

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2026 has recorded a 2.49 crore, with students accounting for the majority of entries, according to the latest numbers accessible on the MyGov portal on December 25. The deadline for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registrations has passed.

According to data, up to 2,32,77,886 of the 2,49,57,918 total registrations are students. 14,07,723 registrations have been received by teachers, and 2,72,309 parents have also registered for the program.

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: Steps to apply

The procedures listed below must be followed in order to submit an application for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026:

Step 1: Go to innovateindia1.mygov.in/ppc-2026, the official MyGov website.

Step 2: Select the category (Student, Teacher, or Parent) after clicking "Participate Now" on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, use the information, such as your email address or mobile number, to register or log in to the MyGov portal.

Step 4: Complete the category-related online multiple-choice questions, then submit the completed form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How will students be selected?

Students will be selected for PPC 2026 through creative writing competitions

Participants must submit entries based on the given themes

Themes for PPC 2026 include:

Make Exams a Celebration

Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters

Save the Environment

Clean India

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: Benefits offered to PPC 2026 participants

Students will receive a special PPC kit and a certificate signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addition to the chance to interact with him directly. The country's most knowledgeable and driven young people will interact with PM Modi thanks to this writing competition, which is a fantastic way to foster students' creativity and critical thinking.

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha serves as a national forum for parents, educators, and students to speak with the Prime Minister directly about problems and solutions pertaining to exams.

