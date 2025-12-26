10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know About His Educational Details

Ten-year-old Shravan Singh, widely recognised as the Indian Army’s youngest civil warrior, has been honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2026 by President Droupadi Murmu for his extraordinary courage, compassion, and patriotism.

Shravan Singh, hailing from Ferozepur, delivered lassi and milk to Indian Army soldiers during Operation Sindhoor. He was conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, which was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/7c5CA6EOGn — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 26, 2025

Shravan is a class 5 student at Mamdot Government School and earned for his service during Operation Sindoor when he provided water, tea, milk, lassi, and ice to the army personnel posted at the border areas between India and Pakistan.

Operating in such a dangerous zone, the boy was more than eager to help the troops and even offered his home for their stay. This act is a true example of his courage and kindness.

His earlier recognition came from senior military officials with regards to his efforts, and these include Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral and Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar.

The Indian Army also announced that it would sponsor his education to ensure he continues to grow and achieve his dreams.

#WATCH | Delhi | A 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awardee says, "When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan, soldiers came to our village. I thought I should serve them. I used to take milk, tea, buttermilk, and ice for them daily... I feel great to be awarded. I had… pic.twitter.com/q7Tcfr9ig4 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

Shravan’s father, Sona Singh, told reporters, “From the very first day, my son found joy in serving the soldiers. Seeing him bring refreshments and comfort to them made our family proud. He now dreams of joining the Army one day.”

An elated Shravan gushes, "I loved helping the soldiers. They gave me a special gift, shared meals with me, and even treated me to ice cream. I want to become a soldier and serve the nation when I grow up."

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar is one of India’s highest honours for children, given to youngsters who have such extraordinary talent, bravery, and contributions to society.