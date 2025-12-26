 10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know About His Educational Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know About His Educational Details

10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know About His Educational Details

Ten-year-old Shravan Singh from Ferozepur, Punjab, has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2026 by President Droupadi Murmu for his courage, compassion, and patriotism, recognised for supporting Indian Army troops during Operation Sindoor.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image

Ten-year-old Shravan Singh, widely recognised as the Indian Army’s youngest civil warrior, has been honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2026 by President Droupadi Murmu for his extraordinary courage, compassion, and patriotism.

Shravan is a class 5 student at Mamdot Government School and earned for his service during Operation Sindoor when he provided water, tea, milk, lassi, and ice to the army personnel posted at the border areas between India and Pakistan.

Operating in such a dangerous zone, the boy was more than eager to help the troops and even offered his home for their stay. This act is a true example of his courage and kindness.

His earlier recognition came from senior military officials with regards to his efforts, and these include Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral and Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar.

FPJ Shorts
Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?
Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?
VIDEO: Jaipur Crowd Heckle Jagmohan Nagarkoti After Taking Rohit Sharma's Catch During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
VIDEO: Jaipur Crowd Heckle Jagmohan Nagarkoti After Taking Rohit Sharma's Catch During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: What Is Will's Secret? Here's What Happens In The Last Scene
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: What Is Will's Secret? Here's What Happens In The Last Scene
66% Of RRTS Users Keen To Buy Property Along Corridors, 80% Link Connectivity to Economic Growth: Knight Frank
66% Of RRTS Users Keen To Buy Property Along Corridors, 80% Link Connectivity to Economic Growth: Knight Frank

The Indian Army also announced that it would sponsor his education to ensure he continues to grow and achieve his dreams.

Shravan’s father, Sona Singh, told reporters, “From the very first day, my son found joy in serving the soldiers. Seeing him bring refreshments and comfort to them made our family proud. He now dreams of joining the Army one day.”

An elated Shravan gushes, "I loved helping the soldiers. They gave me a special gift, shared meals with me, and even treated me to ice cream. I want to become a soldier and serve the nation when I grow up."

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar is one of India’s highest honours for children, given to youngsters who have such extraordinary talent, bravery, and contributions to society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained

Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained

10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know...

10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know...

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations

Jadavpur University Students Protest Alleged Islamophobia During Convocation

Jadavpur University Students Protest Alleged Islamophobia During Convocation