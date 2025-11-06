Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Out: Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin In February; Check Full Schedule

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 and 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Time Table 2026. Students can download the entire schedule from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
SSLC Exams to start from March 18
SSLC Exam 1 will be conducted on a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm from March 18, 2025, to April 2, 2025. The examinations would begin with the first language paper and end with a core subject paper.
The SSLC Exam 2 is scheduled from May 18 to May 25, 2025, also from 10 am to 1:15 pm, starting with the first language paper and ending with the JTS subject.
PUC 1 and 2 Exams from February and April
For Class 12 students, the PUC Exam 1 will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2025, beginning with Kannada and Arabic papers and ending with subjects like Music, Electronics, and IT.
PUC Exam 2 will be conducted between April 25 and May 9, 2025, with a single shift timing of 10 am to 1 pm. While Kannada and Arabic will be the first papers, Hindustani Music, Electronics, IT, and other papers will conclude the exams.
Students can check the detailed timetable, subject-wise schedule, and other updates related to the admit card and guidelines for the exam on the official portal of KSEAB.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Date Sheet 2026
Exam Dates: March 18 to April 2, 2026
Timing: 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM
Conducting Body: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
Subject-wise Schedule:
March 18, 2026: First Language
March 23, 2026: Science / Political Science / Hindustani Music / Carnatic Music
March 25, 2026: Second Language
March 28, 2026: Mathematics / Sociology
March 30, 2026: Third Language / NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) Subjects
April 1, 2026: Junior Technical School Subjects
April 2, 2026: Social Science
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable 2026
Exam Dates: February 28 to March 17, 2026
Timing: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Conducting Body: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
Subject-wise Schedule:
February 28, 2026: Kannada, Arabic
March 2, 2026: Geography, Statistics, Psychology
March 3, 2026: English
March 4, 2026: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 5, 2026: History
March 6, 2026: Physics
March 7, 2026: Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology
March 9, 2026: Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
March 10, 2026: Economics
March 11, 2026: Logic, Electronics, Home Science
March 12, 2026: Hindi
March 13, 2026: Political Science
March 14, 2026: Accountancy, Mathematics
March 16, 2026: Sociology, Biology, Computer Science
March 17, 2026: Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Timetable 2026
Exam Dates: April 25 to May 9, 2026
Timing: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (except where mentioned)
Conducting Body: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
Subject-wise Schedule:
April 25, 2026: Kannada, Arabic
April 27, 2026: Optional Kannada
April 28, 2026: Logic, Accountancy, Biology, Political Science
April 29, 2026: Electronics, Computer Science, Mathematics
April 30, 2026: Home Science, Basic Mathematics, Economics
May 4, 2026: English
May 5, 2026: Hindi
May 6, 2026: Business Studies
May 7, 2026: Physics, Education, Sociology
May 8, 2026: Statistics, Geography
May 9, 2026 (10 AM to 1 PM): Psychology, Geology, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
May 9, 2026 (2 PM to 4:15 PM): Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness