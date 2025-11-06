Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Out: Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin In February; Check Full Schedule

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 | Official Notification

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 and 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Time Table 2026. Students can download the entire schedule from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

SSLC Exams to start from March 18

SSLC Exam 1 will be conducted on a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm from March 18, 2025, to April 2, 2025. The examinations would begin with the first language paper and end with a core subject paper.

The SSLC Exam 2 is scheduled from May 18 to May 25, 2025, also from 10 am to 1:15 pm, starting with the first language paper and ending with the JTS subject.

PUC 1 and 2 Exams from February and April

For Class 12 students, the PUC Exam 1 will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2025, beginning with Kannada and Arabic papers and ending with subjects like Music, Electronics, and IT.

PUC Exam 2 will be conducted between April 25 and May 9, 2025, with a single shift timing of 10 am to 1 pm. While Kannada and Arabic will be the first papers, Hindustani Music, Electronics, IT, and other papers will conclude the exams.

Students can check the detailed timetable, subject-wise schedule, and other updates related to the admit card and guidelines for the exam on the official portal of KSEAB.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Date Sheet 2026

Exam Dates: March 18 to April 2, 2026

Timing: 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM

Conducting Body: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Subject-wise Schedule:

March 18, 2026: First Language

March 23, 2026: Science / Political Science / Hindustani Music / Carnatic Music

March 25, 2026: Second Language

March 28, 2026: Mathematics / Sociology

March 30, 2026: Third Language / NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) Subjects

April 1, 2026: Junior Technical School Subjects

April 2, 2026: Social Science

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable 2026

Exam Dates: February 28 to March 17, 2026

Timing: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Conducting Body: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Subject-wise Schedule:

February 28, 2026: Kannada, Arabic

March 2, 2026: Geography, Statistics, Psychology

March 3, 2026: English

March 4, 2026: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 5, 2026: History

March 6, 2026: Physics

March 7, 2026: Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology

March 9, 2026: Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics

March 10, 2026: Economics

March 11, 2026: Logic, Electronics, Home Science

March 12, 2026: Hindi

March 13, 2026: Political Science

March 14, 2026: Accountancy, Mathematics

March 16, 2026: Sociology, Biology, Computer Science

March 17, 2026: Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Timetable 2026

Exam Dates: April 25 to May 9, 2026

Timing: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (except where mentioned)

Conducting Body: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Subject-wise Schedule:

April 25, 2026: Kannada, Arabic

April 27, 2026: Optional Kannada

April 28, 2026: Logic, Accountancy, Biology, Political Science

April 29, 2026: Electronics, Computer Science, Mathematics

April 30, 2026: Home Science, Basic Mathematics, Economics

May 4, 2026: English

May 5, 2026: Hindi

May 6, 2026: Business Studies

May 7, 2026: Physics, Education, Sociology

May 8, 2026: Statistics, Geography

May 9, 2026 (10 AM to 1 PM): Psychology, Geology, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

May 9, 2026 (2 PM to 4:15 PM): Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness