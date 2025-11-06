 'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging Row; 8 Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging Row; 8 Detained

'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging Row; 8 Detained

A 12-year-old Sainik School student in Arunachal Pradesh was found dead on November 1, with his sister, Miss Arunachal 2024 Tadu Lunia, alleging he was brutally bullied by senior students. She claimed he was tortured and falsely branded a thief before his death. Police have detained eight students as the investigation into the suspected ragging-related death continues.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging Row; 8 Detained | File Pic (Representative Image)

Itanagar: Fresh allegations have surfaced over the death of a 12-year-old class 7 student of Sainik School in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, after his sister accused senior students of subjecting him to severe bullying and torture before his death.

The victim was found dead within the school premises at Niglok on November 1.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the victim's sister, Miss Arunachal 2024, Tadu Lunia, claimed the family was informed that the boy had died by suicide. However, she alleged that dormitory mates revealed a disturbing sequence of events that might have driven him to take the extreme step.

Read Also
Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Out: Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin In February; Check Full...
article-image
Read Also
UK Schools To Get New Curriculum From 2028 Focusing On AI, Fake News Detection, Money Management And...
article-image

According to Lunia, the family learned from fellow cadets that on October 31 night, a group of eight class 10 students and three from class 8 allegedly entered the class 7 dormitory after 11 pm in the absence of any supervising authority.

FPJ Shorts
Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link
Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link
'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging Row; 8 Detained
'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging Row; 8 Detained
Maha Mumbai Metro Authorities Issue Clarification Over Monorail Derailment In Wadala During Trial | VIDEO
Maha Mumbai Metro Authorities Issue Clarification Over Monorail Derailment In Wadala During Trial | VIDEO
'Burden On Lungs will Increase...': Shashi Tharoor Warns As Delhi Air Quality Turns ‘Hazardous’ With AQI At 371
'Burden On Lungs will Increase...': Shashi Tharoor Warns As Delhi Air Quality Turns ‘Hazardous’ With AQI At 371

The senior boys reportedly forced the juniors to cover their heads with blankets and singled out her brother, taking him to the class 10 dormitory.

"No one knows what happened behind that closed door," Lunia said, claiming eyewitnesses told the family that the boy was harassed mentally and physically throughout the night.

She further alleged that he was branded a "thief" over a missing book and threatened with being publicly humiliated during assembly through a video recording.

Read Also
JNU Student Union Elections 2025: Left Parties' Alliance Dominates Early Trends, ABVP Trails In Most...
article-image

In her statement, Lunia said CCTV camera footage reviewed by the investigating officer showed her brother pacing anxiously around the dormitory around 5.45 am, before entering a classroom to write what appeared to be his final note.

"His last words were, 'Seniors tortured me a lot, and I don't know what I will do now,'" she said.

She expressed anguish that her own identity may have been used against her brother, stating, "I never thought my name could become a burden in the final hours of his life." The grieving sister also raised concerns over the delayed post-mortem examination report and alleged slow progress in the investigation.

"We know the names of those involved. I fear external interference may affect justice," she said, urging public support so that "no other family suffers the same fate." Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has said eight students have been detained in connection with the case and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pasighat on Tuesday.

Read Also
KSET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection; Details Here
article-image

The board, led by the principal magistrate, sent them into the custody of the school's vice-principal for seven days, with guardians required to furnish undertakings under the Juvenile Justice Rules.

Police said the case, initially registered as Ruksin police station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was upgraded after the cadet's father filed an additional FIR on November 3, alleging ragging by senior students.

Authorities assured that the probe is underway to determine the complete circumstances leading to the death and to ensure "a fair and logical conclusion."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging...

'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging...

JNUSU Election 2025 Live Updates: Left Unity, ABVP In Tight Battle As Counting Continues At JNU;...

JNUSU Election 2025 Live Updates: Left Unity, ABVP In Tight Battle As Counting Continues At JNU;...

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Out: Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin In February; Check Full...

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Out: Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin In February; Check Full...

UK Schools To Get New Curriculum From 2028 Focusing On AI, Fake News Detection, Money Management And...

UK Schools To Get New Curriculum From 2028 Focusing On AI, Fake News Detection, Money Management And...

KSET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection; Details Here

KSET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection; Details Here