JNUSU Election Result 2025: Left Unity Dominates All Key Posts, ABVP Fails To Secure A Single Seat

JNUSU Election Result 2025: In a resounding victory, the Left Unity alliance has swept all major positions in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Elections 2025, reaffirming its stronghold on the campus. The panel, comprising AISA, SFI, and DSF, defeated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across all central posts.

Aditi Mishra Elected President

Aditi Mishra from the Left alliance secured the top post of President with 1,861 votes, defeating ABVP’s Vikas Patel, who received 1,447 votes. Aditi’s victory margin underscores the continued faith of students in the Left-led student politics at JNU.

K. Gopika Wins Vice President’s Post

In a one-sided contest, K. Gopika of Left Unity claimed the Vice President post with 2,966 votes, while ABVP’s Tanya Kumari managed 1,730 votes. Gopika’s decisive win signals strong support for the Left among the university’s student base.

Close Fight for General Secretary

The General Secretary post witnessed a nail-biting finish as Sunil Yadav from the Left alliance edged past Rajeshwar Kant Dubey of ABVP. Yadav secured 1,915 votes compared to Dubey’s 1,841, marking one of the tightest races of the election.

Danish Ali Strengthens Left’s Clean Sweep

Continuing the Left’s dominance, Danish Ali won the Joint Secretary position with 1,991 votes, defeating ABVP’s Anuj Damara, who polled 1,762 votes. With this, Left Unity achieved a complete victory across all four key positions.

High Turnout Despite Intense Contest

This year’s JNUSU elections recorded a 67% turnout from 9,043 eligible voters, slightly lower than last year’s 70%. Polling was conducted in two sessions on November 4 — from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, followed by counting that began at 9 pm.

20 Candidates, 42 Councillor Seats at Stake

A total of 20 candidates contested for the four central panel positions — President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary — alongside 42 councillor seats representing various schools within the university.

Left vs ABVP: A Campus Political Showdown

The 2025 JNUSU polls once again showcased the ideological face-off between Left Unity and ABVP. While the Left bloc retained its dominance, ABVP continues to be a strong challenger in several school-level elections. The JNU elections, often seen as a microcosm of national politics, drew significant attention for their vibrant campaigns and ideological debates.