JNU Election Result 2025: Who Is Kizhakoot Gopika Babu? Gopika Emerges As Frontrunner, Inches Closer To Vice President Win

JNU Election Result 2025 Released: Who Is Kizhakoot Gopika Babu?

JNU Election Result 2025: Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, a dedicated student activist and PhD scholar at the Centre for Study of Law and Governance (CSLG), is very close to winning the post of Vice President in the JNUSU 2025 election. As per the latest update, she secured 2,774 votes till now, and she is 1,117 votes ahead. A very committed member of the SFI JNU Unit, Gopika has been a loud voice for student rights, equality, and social justice across campuses.

Gopika joined JNU in 2022 as a first-year MA Sociology student and has been an active part of the student movement since her first semester. She studied earlier at Miranda House, Delhi University, where she also participated in progressive student activism. Her leadership came into prominence during 2023–24 when she played an important role in the campaign demanding the resumption of student union elections after a four-year gap.

Her commitment and activism earned her the trust of students in the School of Social Sciences, who elected her as the JNUSU Councillor. Even after completing her MA, Gopika continued her responsibilities despite working alongside her studies. She was instrumental in the 2023–24 charter of demands movement and the hunger strike that followed. For her activism, she faced backlash and was denied admission to the PhD programme in CSSS despite being a gold medallist—yet, she persevered.

She continued to lead protests for the reopening of hostels and against administrative negligence since she joined her PhD at CSLG. Outside of campus politics, Gopika is involved with national movements such as the March to Parliament in January 2024 against cuts in public education. A talented artist and organiser with the Young Socialist Artists (YSA), Gopika Babu’s leadership reflects the long-standing spirit of resistance, inclusion, and student empowerment that has characterised JNU.