HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Details Here

HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026 | hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: The online registration procedure for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Phase-II (Advt. No. 04/2026) has been started by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online registration procedure for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Phase-II (Advt. No. 04/2026) on the official website of HSSC website. Online applications can be filed until February 23, 2026. According to the statement, no application fees are necessary for any category.

This recruiting drive is intended to fill 4,227 Group C posts. Only applicants who have passed CET Phase-I (Advt. No. 01/2025) for Group C jobs are allowed to apply.

HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The final choice will be based on performance in CET Phase I and this written test. The HSSC will choose up to 10 times the number of openings (based on CET scores) for the Phase II test. In other words, only the top-ranked CET qualifiers can take this test. Following the examination, appointments will be made based on overall merit.

Direct link to apply for HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026

HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The Phase-II exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (100 marks) that must be finished in 105 minutes (1 hour 45 minutes). It will be conducted offline using OMR sheets in both Hindi and English. The qualifying level for general categories is 50%, whereas reserved categories require 40%. There is no penalty for incorrect answers (however, one score is removed if a question is left blank without marking the designated "no answer" bubble).

Read the official notification for the eligibility criteria

HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Barred Items during exam

As per the official notification, aspirants who are going to appear for the exam should avoid taking the items mentioned below, the prohibited items, at the examination centre. The barred items are:

1. Papers, books, notes, stationery, calculator, pen drives, electronic pens/scanners

2. Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands

3. Wallets, handbags, belts, caps, goggles, watches, cameras, metallic ornaments

4. Food items (open or packed), water bottles

5. Any device or item that can be used for unfair means, including hidden electronic devices

No storage facility will be provided at the centre. Candidates wearing religious or customary articles must report at least two hours early for screening. If any prohibited item is found, entry will be denied.