IISER IAT 2026: Registration Process Starts From March 5 At admissions.iisc.ac.in; Check Details Here

IISER IAT 2026 Registration

IISER IAT 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have recently released important dates for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT 2026). As per the official website, the IAT 2026 registration process will start from March 5, 2026, on the official website of IISER at admissions.iisc.ac.in.

IISER IAT 2026: Important dates

The last date for online registration is April 13, while the application correction window will remain open from April 13 to April 15. The admit card is scheduled to be released on May 24. The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) will be conducted on June 7 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

IISER IAT 2026: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, OBC and OBC-NCL categories are required to pay ₹2,000. Applicants from the PwD, SC/ST categories, and those registered as Kashmiri Migrants/Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrant) need to pay ₹1,000. Foreign National candidates must pay ₹12,000. The application fee is non-refundable.

IISER IAT 2026: Undergraduate courses offered

The Government of India has established Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) in seven cities—Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati—to strengthen science education and research in the country.

IISERs offer a range of undergraduate programmes, including four-year BS courses in Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal and Economic and Statistical Sciences at IISER Tirupati, along with BTech programmes in Engineering Science and Data Science & Engineering at IISER Bhopal.

In addition, all IISERs offer a five-year BS-MS dual degree programme, with specialised options such as Computational and Data Sciences at IISER Kolkata, and Geology and Environmental Sciences at IISER Mohali.

About the IISER IAT 2026

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 is the entrance examination for admission to the five-year BS-MS and related dual-degree programmes at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs). The test assesses candidates’ aptitude in science and mathematics to qualify for admission into IISER undergraduate programmes.