 IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the IB Security Assistant/Executive Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 on mha.gov.in. The hall ticket is available online only. Candidates can download it using their registration details. The admit card carries exam date, time, centre details and instructions. Any discrepancy must be reported immediately.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued | mha.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the Tier 2 admit card for the IB Security Assistant/Executive recruitment 2026 test on the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. The Tier 2 exam is the next level in the selection process and is critical to final selection. The hall ticket is only available online and will not be issued via mail.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Hall Ticket 2026, candidates should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called
Kerala Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence
'Salman Khan Is Indian, He Installs Lord Ganesha At Home': Eknath Shinde Defends Actor’s RSS Event Visit In Mumbai, Urges Against Politicising His Presence

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ or ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: After this, click on the “IB Security Assistant/Executive Tier 2 Admit Card 2026” link.

Read Also
RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
article-image

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as registration number & date of birth or password and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Note: If there is an error in the personal information, applicants should promptly alert the appropriate authorities via the official website.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The Tier 2 hall ticket contains essential details related to the examination that candidates must verify carefully. It includes the candidate’s name and roll number, along with the exam date and timing. The admit card also mentions the complete address of the examination centre, reporting time, and important instructions to be followed on the exam day. Any discrepancy in these details should be reported immediately to the concerned authority.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To...
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To...
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45...
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45...
ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5