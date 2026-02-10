IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued | mha.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the Tier 2 admit card for the IB Security Assistant/Executive recruitment 2026 test on the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. The Tier 2 exam is the next level in the selection process and is critical to final selection. The hall ticket is only available online and will not be issued via mail.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Hall Ticket 2026, candidates should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ or ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: After this, click on the “IB Security Assistant/Executive Tier 2 Admit Card 2026” link.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as registration number & date of birth or password and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Note: If there is an error in the personal information, applicants should promptly alert the appropriate authorities via the official website.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The Tier 2 hall ticket contains essential details related to the examination that candidates must verify carefully. It includes the candidate’s name and roll number, along with the exam date and timing. The admit card also mentions the complete address of the examination centre, reporting time, and important instructions to be followed on the exam day. Any discrepancy in these details should be reported immediately to the concerned authority.