 RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

RRB will soon release the Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 for CBT under CEN 08/2024 and CEN 01/2025 on its official website. The tentative key and response sheet are expected by the end of February. The CBT was held from November 27, 2025, to February 10, 2026, to fill 32,438 Level-1 posts, with a marking scheme of +1 for correct and 1/3 negative for wrong answers.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 | Canva

RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026: The RRB Group D (CEN 08/2024, CEN 01/2025) provisional answer key for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website of RRB at https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

The tentative answer key and response sheet are scheduled to be provided at the end of February, although the specific date and time have not yet been announced by the board.

RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to download?

To download the RRB Group D Tentative Answer Key 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

FPJ Shorts
KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside
KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside
'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Filmmakers To Support
'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Filmmakers To Support
ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Files For ₹2,000 Crore IPO, 100% OFS By Italian Parent
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Files For ₹2,000 Crore IPO, 100% OFS By Italian Parent

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CEN-RRB-08/2024, CEN 01/2025 (PayLevel-1 Posts): CBT Objection Tracker Viewing of question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number & password.

Step 4: Now, the RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB Group D Tentative Answer Key 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also
NCL Recruitment 2026: Notification For 270 Posts Out At nclcil.in/; Registration Process Starts On...
article-image

Note: There are many applicants and many shifts in various regions; it is done in stages, which is why the answer key is announced after all sessions have been finished.

RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026 Details

The RRB Group D CBT began on November 27, 2025, and ends today, February 10, 2026. This exam was administered in order to fill 32,438 Level 1 positions.

RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026: Marking scheme

The examination will consist of a total of 100 questions. Each correct answer will carry one mark, while for every incorrect answer, one-third of a mark will be deducted as negative marking. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply
RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
Delhi Govt To Hold 'Bhajan Clubbing' Events Under Vasantotsav 2026 In DU Colleges From Feb 10–19
Delhi Govt To Hold 'Bhajan Clubbing' Events Under Vasantotsav 2026 In DU Colleges From Feb 10–19
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: 2nd Merit List Released; Parents Await Final Round On March 5
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: 2nd Merit List Released; Parents Await Final Round On March 5