RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026

RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026: The RRB Group D (CEN 08/2024, CEN 01/2025) provisional answer key for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website of RRB at https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

The tentative answer key and response sheet are scheduled to be provided at the end of February, although the specific date and time have not yet been announced by the board.

RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to download?

To download the RRB Group D Tentative Answer Key 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CEN-RRB-08/2024, CEN 01/2025 (PayLevel-1 Posts): CBT Objection Tracker Viewing of question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number & password.

Step 4: Now, the RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB Group D Tentative Answer Key 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: There are many applicants and many shifts in various regions; it is done in stages, which is why the answer key is announced after all sessions have been finished.

RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026 Details

The RRB Group D CBT began on November 27, 2025, and ends today, February 10, 2026. This exam was administered in order to fill 32,438 Level 1 positions.

RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026: Marking scheme

The examination will consist of a total of 100 questions. Each correct answer will carry one mark, while for every incorrect answer, one-third of a mark will be deducted as negative marking. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.