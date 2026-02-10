 NCL Recruitment 2026: Notification For 270 Posts Out At nclcil.in/; Registration Process Starts On February 11
Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has announced recruitment for 270 Assistant Foreman (Trainee) posts in Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics disciplines. Applications will be accepted online from February 11 to March 5, 2026, at nclcil.in. Selected candidates will receive ₹47,330.25 per month during training.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
NCL Recruitment 2026 Notification Out | https://www.nclcil.in/

NCL Recruitment 2026: Documents required

The necessary documents required for this recruitment are given below. Applicants are informed that all the documents should be in JPG/JPEG format.

a. Recent passport-size colour photograph

b. Signature done with a black ink pen

c. Matriculation/Secondary Board certificate or marksheet

d. Diploma or relevant higher qualification (as applicable):

- Electrical Engineering for Assistant Foreman Electrical (Trainee) Gr. C

- Mechanical Engineering for Assistant Foreman Mechanical (Trainee) Gr. C

- Electronics Engineering for Assistant Foreman E&T (Trainee) Gr. C

e. Saste/disability certificate for OBC (NCL)/SC/ST/PwBD candidates

f. Income & Asset Certificate for EWS candidates issued by the competent authority, as per DoPT norms for FY 2024–25

Read the official notification here

NCL Assistant Forman Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To apply for the NCL Assistant Forman Recruitment 2026, candidates should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCL at www.nclcil.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Career' option and then select 'Recruitment' from the dropdown.

Step 3: After this, click on the 'Employment Notification: Employment Notification for Direct Recruitment for various posts of Supervisory Positions in NCL' link.

Step 4: Next, click on the “Apply Online” button.

Step 5: After this, finish the initial registration process and then fill out the application form with the details such as personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 6: Next, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

NCL Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee online before submitting the form, as no other mode of payment is accepted. Applications without the prescribed fee will be rejected. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and EWS categories must pay ₹1,000 as the application fee along with ₹180 as GST, making the total payable amount ₹1,180. However, SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen (ESM), PwBD, and departmental candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.

