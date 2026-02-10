 AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 To Be Out Soon At bie.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP Intermediate (Class 12) hall tickets for theory examinations soon. Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in February–March 2026, including both General and Vocational streams, can now download their hall tickets from the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP Intermediate (Class 12) hall tickets for theory examinations soon.Hall tickets will be available to download on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in soon.

Candidates must carry the physical hall ticket on the day of exam. The AP Inter hall ticket will include important details such as reporting time, items not allowed, exam center details.

Additionally, BIEAP has confirmed that the theory exams will begin on February 23, 2026. Students are advised to carefully read all the instructions printed on the hall ticket. Candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall if they fail to bring the admit card.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download?

Applicants can check out the steps below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official BIEAP website bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Theory Halltickets(General) IPE FEBRUARY 2026 Download” notification that pops up on the homepage

Step 3: The link will pop up in a new window

Step 4: Enter the login credentials, such as Roll number / Registration number and Date of birth

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 7:Download and print the PDF for the examination centre.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download via WhatsApp?

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 can be accessed via WhatsApp by following the steps below:

Open the Whatsapp Application

Save the Number 9552300009

Next Send a Hi Message

Now Navigate to the Educational Services Menu

Add You Login Credentials

Download the Digital Copy of the Admit Card

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned

Student’s Name and Roll Number

Hall Ticket Number

Photograph and Signature

College Name

College Code

Exam Centre Name

Exam Address

Subject-wise Exam Dates

Timing of Examination

Student Important Instructions and Signature

