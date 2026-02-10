AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 To Be Out Soon At bie.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP Intermediate (Class 12) hall tickets for theory examinations soon.Hall tickets will be available to download on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in soon.
Candidates must carry the physical hall ticket on the day of exam. The AP Inter hall ticket will include important details such as reporting time, items not allowed, exam center details.
Additionally, BIEAP has confirmed that the theory exams will begin on February 23, 2026. Students are advised to carefully read all the instructions printed on the hall ticket. Candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall if they fail to bring the admit card.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download?
Applicants can check out the steps below to download the admit card.
Step 1: Go to the official BIEAP website bie.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Theory Halltickets(General) IPE FEBRUARY 2026 Download” notification that pops up on the homepage
Step 3: The link will pop up in a new window
Step 4: Enter the login credentials, such as Roll number / Registration number and Date of birth
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: The hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 7:Download and print the PDF for the examination centre.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download via WhatsApp?
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 can be accessed via WhatsApp by following the steps below:
Open the Whatsapp Application
Save the Number 9552300009
Next Send a Hi Message
Now Navigate to the Educational Services Menu
Add You Login Credentials
Download the Digital Copy of the Admit Card
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned
Student’s Name and Roll Number
Hall Ticket Number
Photograph and Signature
College Name
College Code
Exam Centre Name
Exam Address
Subject-wise Exam Dates
Timing of Examination
Student Important Instructions and Signature