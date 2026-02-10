JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026 SOON | Canva

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Session 1 result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 on the official NTA JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains Session 1 results will be available by February 12, 2026.

JEE Main Result Session 1 2026: How to download?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2026 result link.

Step 3: After this, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2026 result and take a printout of the same for further reference.

JEE Main Session 1 Final Answer Key 2026

The NTA will soon release the JEE Main Session 1 Final Answer Key 2026 on the official website of NTA JEE Main. The final answer key was prepared after reviewing all the objections raised by the candidates.

JEE Main Session 1 Provisional Answer Key 2026 and Objection Window

The JEE Main 2026 tentative answer key and response sheet were made available on February 4, 2026. The objection window closed on February 6, 2026.

JEE Main Session 1 2026: Exam dates and timings

The JEE Main session 1 test took place on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2026. Paper 1 was administered in two shifts during the first four days: first from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and second from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Paper 2 was held on the penultimate day in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

About the JEE Main Session 2 2026

JEE Main Session 2 2026 is the second phase of the JEE conducted by the NTA for admission to engineering, architecture, and planning courses in India. Registration for Session 2 began on February 1, 2026, and will remain open until February 25, 2026.

Candidates who appeared in Session 1 can use their existing login to apply, while new applicants must complete the full registration process. The Session 2 exams are scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026, with results expected by April 20, 2026.