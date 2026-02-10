 Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency

Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency

Maharashtra will implement a new statewide recruitment system to fill over 70,000 government posts in phases, including around 50,000 through the MPSC, CM Devendra Fadnavis said. Recruitment will prioritise skills, eligibility and transparency, with digital verification and service rule amendments to be cleared soon by the cabinet.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra is set to implement a new statewide government recruitment system, with plans to fill over 70,000 posts in phases, including approximately 50,000 through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. | X @CMOMaharashtra

Maharashtra: Maharashtra is set to implement a new statewide government recruitment system, with plans to fill over 70,000 posts in phases, including approximately 50,000 through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The decision follows a crucial meeting chaired by Devendra Fadnavis, focusing on driving governance reforms and fast-tracking administrative changes, prioritising human resource management and transparency in the hiring process.

On X, he wrote, "Driving Governance Reforms for a Future-Ready Maharashtra. Chaired a crucial meeting on reforms in the General Administration Department in Mumbai today. A new recruitment system will soon be implemented across the state. Over 70,000 posts will be filled in phases, including around 50,000 through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. Recruitment decisions will be based on required skills, service entry rules, eligibility criteria and the nature of work. Directed all key departments to fast-track comprehensive administrative reforms, with priority given to human resource management and transparency in recruitment. A decision regarding amendments to the state's service recruitment rules will be taken shortly in the cabinet meeting." "The human resource management model presented by the Maharashtra Government at the Chief Ministers' Conference in the presence of Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji was widely appreciated, and other states were encouraged to adopt this reform model. This positions Maharashtra as a guiding example for other states in governance reforms. Emphasized the development of online and digital verification systems to ensure that the entire process will remain transparent, credible, and fast. A new governance reform model will take shape in Maharashtra within the next year, with every department playing a vital role. The Chief Secretary and concerned senior officials were present," Fadnavis added.

Read Also
HSC Exam Begins Tragically As Class XII Student Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Mumbai Local...
article-image

On Monday, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting regarding the reforms in the General Administration Department. While emphasising administrative reforms, human resource management, and transparency in the recruitment process, the CM also stated that decisions on these reforms would be made soon at the cabinet meeting. The Chief Secretary and concerned senior officials were present.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Civic Apathy: Youth Dies Falling Into Open Drain In Rohini Days After Biker In Janakpuri Construction Pit - VIDEO
Delhi Civic Apathy: Youth Dies Falling Into Open Drain In Rohini Days After Biker In Janakpuri Construction Pit - VIDEO
USA Pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk Picks Identical 4/25 Vs India & Pakistan To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
USA Pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk Picks Identical 4/25 Vs India & Pakistan To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund Redevelopment Project
Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund Redevelopment Project
Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency
Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts...
Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts...
HSC Exam Begins Tragically As Class XII Student Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Mumbai Local...
HSC Exam Begins Tragically As Class XII Student Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Mumbai Local...
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum...
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum...
HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Details Here
HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Details Here
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Directs Schools To Relieve Teachers For Class 10, 12 Exam Evaluation...
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Directs Schools To Relieve Teachers For Class 10, 12 Exam Evaluation...