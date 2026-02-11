Iran Celebrates National Day In Mumbai, Inks MoU For Cultural-Academic Exchange With Local College

Iran celebrated its National Day at the Jade Banquet Hall Mumbai in the city on Monday. Invitees from Mumbai were invited by Council General of Iran. |

Mumbai: Iran celebrated its National Day at the Jade Banquet Hall Mumbai in the city on Monday. Invitees from Mumbai were invited by Council General of Iran. The guests included Sajjad Kargili, Froz Mithibourwala, and M A Khalid.

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Held

The consulate held a Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held in Mumbai on the 1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

A MoU Exchange was signed between Samadiya College and the Cultural House of Iran, Mumbai, to conduct seminars, cultural programmes, Persian language classes. The idea is to strengthen Iran–India academic and cultural ties.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/