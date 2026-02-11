 Iran Celebrates National Day In Mumbai, Inks MoU For Cultural-Academic Exchange With Local College
Iran celebrated its National Day at the Jade Banquet Hall in Mumbai, hosted by the Consulate General of Iran. The event included a Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference marking the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and the 47th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:18 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Iran celebrated its National Day at the Jade Banquet Hall Mumbai in the city on Monday. Invitees from Mumbai were invited by Council General of Iran. The guests included Sajjad Kargili, Froz Mithibourwala, and M A Khalid.

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Held

The consulate held a Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held in Mumbai on the 1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

A MoU Exchange was signed between Samadiya College and the Cultural House of Iran, Mumbai, to conduct seminars, cultural programmes, Persian language classes. The idea is to strengthen Iran–India academic and cultural ties.

FPJ Shorts
