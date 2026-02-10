HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Begins; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 | hssc.gov.in

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the official notification for Forest Guard Recruitment 2026. Along with the advertisement, the online application process has also started. Aspirants can apply on the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in. The last to apply is February 23, 2026. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 779 vacant posts in different categories.

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

Applicants chosen for the Forest Guard position will be assigned to Group C service. The pay scale for the post is from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100, subject to Pay Level 3. Furthermore, the person chosen will be able to receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) or quarters, Travel Allowance (TA), and other benefits.

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Candidates must have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university to be eligible.

Direct link to apply for the HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026

2. As of January 1, 2026, the minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 42 years, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per Haryana Government norms. Applicants must also meet the prescribed physical standards and endurance requirements.

3. For physical measurement, male candidates should have a minimum height of 168 cm with a chest measurement of 79 cm (unexpanded) and 84 cm (expanded), while female candidates must have a minimum height of 155 cm.

4. In the Physical Endurance Test, male candidates are required to complete a 25 km walk in 4 hours, whereas female candidates must complete a 14 km walk within 4 hours.

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages. Candidates will first be shortlisted based on their CET scores, followed by a written examination. Those who qualify will then undergo a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and a Physical Endurance Test (PET). The final stage of the process will involve document verification to confirm eligibility and credentials.