 Uttarakhand: Transfer Of Land Adjacent To Indian Military Academy To Set Up Islamic Institution Under Scanner
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttarakhand: Transfer Of Land Adjacent To Indian Military Academy To Set Up Islamic Institution Under Scanner

Uttarakhand: Transfer Of Land Adjacent To Indian Military Academy To Set Up Islamic Institution Under Scanner

About 20 acres of land near Dehradun’s Indian Military Academy, allegedly allotted by a Congress government two decades ago for an Islamic educational institution, has come under scrutiny after reports it is being sold as residential plots, raising security concerns. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised strict action, while Congress says BJP failed to cancel the allotment earlier.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: Transfer Of Land Adjacent To Indian Military Academy To Set Up Islamic Institution Under Scanner | Indian Military Academy

Dehradun: The transfer of nearly 20 acres of land located close to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here, allegedly for constructing an Islamic educational institution, has come under scrutiny.

The land was purportedly allotted around two decades ago by the then Congress government.

According to a preliminary inquiry conducted by Vikasnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar, the plot of land, situated in the Dhaulas area near the IMA, is now being sold in smaller plots for residential purposes, posing a threat to the security of the military training institution.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters that his government would take strict action in the matter.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Shooting' Video
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Shooting' Video
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
Read Also
CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation
article-image

"It is clear from this case that these people (Congress), who talked about building a Muslim university, would have proceeded in that direction if they had come to power. We will take strict action (in the land case)," Dhami said.

Reacting to the allegation, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said the matter dates back to 2004, when Narayan Dutt Tiwari was the chief minister.

"This is an old case from 2004, when Tiwari ji was the head of the government. After that, the BJP came to power several times, and they could have cancelled this allotment," Rawat said.

Read Also
HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Begins; Check Selection Process & Other...
article-image

BJP MLA and state party spokesperson Vinod Chamoli said the reports related to the case have once again exposed what he termed as the "dangerous conspiracies" of the Congress governments.

He questioned whether the land allotted during the Tiwari government was meant for setting up an Islamic university under the supervision of Rawat.

"It was due to the BJP's opposition and the public's rejection of the Congress in 2022 that this intention could not be fulfilled, and now the land is being encroached upon by land mafia," Chamoli said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: Condition Of First-Year Law Student, Who Killed Woman Classmate Remains, Critical
Punjab: Condition Of First-Year Law Student, Who Killed Woman Classmate Remains, Critical
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
Uttarakhand: Transfer Of Land Adjacent To Indian Military Academy To Set Up Islamic Institution...
Uttarakhand: Transfer Of Land Adjacent To Indian Military Academy To Set Up Islamic Institution...