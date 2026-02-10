CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation

CBSE Exam 2026: In its continuous effort to improve transparency and efficiency, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) System for Class XII Answer Books starting 2026 to speed up the evaluation system and reduce manual intervention.However, the Evaluation of Class X answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026.

CBSE also states that it conducts Class X and Class XII Board examinations annually in India and across 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students. Moving towards a digital evaluation system will allow teachers to evaluate answer sheets from their own school, thereby reducing disruption to teaching work. This system will also speed up the evaluation process.

The Official Notice states, "In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. The evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026".

Additionally, CBSE announces that, in addition to facilitating environmentally sustainable digital evaluation, it will now enable teachers from all CBSE-affiliated schools in India and overseas to take part in the evaluation process.

CBSE Exam 2026: What are the advantages of the On Screen Marking System (OSM)?

The following are the benefits of On Screen Marking System (OSM) in the CBSE Class 12th Exam, as detailed by the notification released.

This digital marking system will eliminate totalling errors.

There will be Automated coordination, thereby reducing manual intervention.

The paper evaluation will be faster with wider teacher participation.

There will be an opportunity for all the schools to contribute to the evaluation

The manpower requirement for verification will also be reduced.

In order to ensure preparedness, the Central Board of Secondary Education has also instructed schools to make sure that they have the right computer facilities, the newest web browser, and continuous power backup. CBSE added that it will support educators and educational institutions by offering training programs, instructional videos, dry runs, and a dedicated call center. The Board further said that detailed implementation guidelines will be made available separately.

The CBSE Class 12th Exams 2026 are scheduled to start on February 17, 2026.

