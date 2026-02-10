 King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian Postgraduate Scholars
King’s College London has announced a third year of its Vice-Chancellor’s Awards for postgraduate students domiciled in India. The scheme will offer a £5,000 fee reduction to up to 40 students enrolling full-time from September 2026. The scholarship aims to reduce financial barriers and support students committed to creating a positive social impact.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
London: King’s College London on Monday announced a third year of the university’s special scholarship scheme for postgraduate students domiciled in India, aimed at removing cost barriers in the path of pursuing degrees leading to a positive impact on society.

The Vice-Chancellor's Awards will offer 5,000 pounds in fee reductions for up to 40 students from India as they study full-time on campus at the leading London university from September 2026.

To apply for the award, students must demonstrate that they will use their skills and knowledge to enhance society once their studies are complete and demonstrate how they would make the most of their time at the university, both academically and personally.

King's College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian Postgraduate Scholars
