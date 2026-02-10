SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here

SLAT 2026: Symbiosis International has released the SLAT 2026 First Merit List of SLS Nagpur on the official website slsnagpur.edu.in on February 10, 2026.

Candidates can check their selection by logging in to the portal and adding the SET ID and password. Selected candidates must confirm their admissions by February 20, 2026.

Candidates who took the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) in 2026 and are applying to SLS Nagpur can check their qualifying status through the SLAT merit list 2026. In the upcoming days, the merit list for the remaining SLSs will also be made available.

Candidates can contact info@slsnagpur.edu.in, admission@slsnagpur.edu.in, or by phone at 91 07126192200/10/01/ if they face any issues with the SLAT merit list 2026.



SLS Nagpur 2026: Important Dates

First Merit List: February 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Admission (1st List): February 20, 2026 (Friday)

Second Merit List: February 23, 2026 (Monday)

Last Date for Admission (2nd List): March 04, 2026 (Wednesday)

Third Merit List: Subject to availability of vacant seats

Commencement of Classes: July 01, 2026 (Wednesday)

SLS Nagpur 2026: How to Download Merit List?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the merit list. The merit list is available only through the respective SLS campus portals.

Visit the official website of SLS Nagpur slsnagpur.edu.in

On the homepage, locate the admission tab and click on the merit list section.

Log in using SET ID and password.

The Merit list will be opened on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Official Link To Apply

SLS Nagpur 2026: Next Steps After Merit List

After securing a seat in the merit list, selected candidates must complete their admission process by the deadlines set by the SLS Nagur Campur. The typical steps include:

Confirm the seat

Pay the Admission Fee

Submit the required documents, such as Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheets, SLAT 2026 Scorecard, for document verification