UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5

Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2026) has officially opened its registration window for candidates from today. It is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to B.Ed programmes offered by colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can apply on the official website bujhansi.ac.in by adding their personal details, required documents, and educational qualifications.

Candidates facing any issues with the application form can reach out at Control Room Helpline Number 0510-2441144, 9151019691, 9151019693

Candidates can check the important timelines to apply for the UP BEd JEE 2926 Exam.

Registration Start Date: 10 February 2026

Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee: 05 March 2026

Last Date to Apply With Late Fee: 06 March to 10 March 2026

Admit Card Date: 20th April 2026

UP BEd JEE 2026 Exam Date: 25th April 2026

The registration steps can be checked below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UP BEd JEE 2026 Registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by adding your active Mobile Number, Email ID.

Step 4: Now, click on the application by adding your login credentials

Step 5: Add all the required documents, such as a scanned passport-size photograph, Signature, Left and Right-hand Index finger impressions, Marksheets, and documents related to categories.

Step 6: Upload a scanned photograph and signature

Step 7: Pay the application fee online through Internet Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card and UPI

Step 8: Submit the form and print a copy of the duly filled application form and the fee receipt for final completion of the application process.

Candidates can check out the application fee for different categories below

General / OBC: ₹1650 (without late fee), ₹2000 (with late fee)

SC / ST (UP Domicile):₹850 (without late fee), ₹1000 (with late fee)

SC / ST (Other States):₹1650 (without late fee), ₹2000 (with late fee)

Candidates should make sure to meet the eligibility criteria before applying for UP BEd JEE 2026.

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Science, Social Science, Humanities, or Commerce with at least 50% marks

Engineering / Technology Graduates with specialisation in Science and Mathematics must have a Minimum 55% marks

There is no upper age limit. However, the candidates should be a minimum of 21 years old

The candidate should be an Indian National

Check the Official Notification