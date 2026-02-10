 Delhi Govt To Hold 'Bhajan Clubbing' Events Under Vasantotsav 2026 In DU Colleges From Feb 10–19
Delhi colleges will host a series of devotional music events under Vasantotsav 2026, featuring ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ from Feb 10–19 across DU campuses. Aimed at connecting youth with cultural and spiritual traditions, the initiative will showcase performances blending bhajans with contemporary music, guided by CM Rekha Gupta and supported by the government.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Delhi Govt To Hold 'Bhajan Clubbing' Events Under Vasantotsav 2026 In DU Colleges From Feb 10–19 | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Colleges in the national capital are set to host a series of devotional music programmes under 'Vasantotsav 2026' celebrations, with the government planning to organise 'Bhajan Clubbing' events across several Delhi University campuses from February 10 to 19.

Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the initiative aims to connect young people with India's cultural and spiritual traditions in a contemporary format that resonates with them.

He said devotional practices such as bhajan and kirtan form the core of Indian culture and have found renewed interest among the youth in recent years.

Mishra said the programme is being organised under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and described it as a youth-focused cultural initiative that blends devotion with modern musical expression.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on cultural traditions during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, saying such initiatives have encouraged wider participation in spiritual and cultural activities.

The 'Bhajan Clubbing' series will begin on February 10 at Ramjas College with a performance by the Leela Band. On February 11, musician Raghav Raja will perform at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, according to a statement.

On February 12, ARSD College will host a programme by India Music Collective focusing on bhajans and meditation, while Sadho Band will perform at Shaheed Sukhdev College on the same day. Rahasya Band is scheduled to perform at Shyam Lal College on February 13, and Keshavam will present devotional hymns at PGDAV College, the statement added.

A larger event featuring Keshavam will be held at the University Stadium on February 16. The series will conclude on February 19 with a performance by the SAM Band at Shivaji College, it read.

Mishra said the initiative seeks to encourage students to engage with their cultural roots and spiritual traditions through music, while presenting these elements in a form that aligns with contemporary sensibilities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

