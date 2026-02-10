ATMA 2026: Application Closing Today At atmaaims.com; Here's How To Apply

ATMA 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to close the registration window for ATMA 2026 today at 5 PM. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website atmaaims.com. Candidates will be required to add their personal details, educational details and required documents to fill the application form.

ATMA is a national-level management entrance examination conducted for admission to PGDM, MBA, and MMS courses. The ATMA Exam will be conducted on February 22, 2026.

ATMA 2026: Important Dates

The important dates can be checked below:

ATMA Admit Card Date: February 18, 2026

ATMA Exam Date: February 22, 2026

ATMA Results : February 28, 2026

ATMA 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can follow the steps below to fill out the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the ATMA Exam Registration Link

Step 3: Register by adding your name, number, email address, state and district.

Step 4: Log in to the application form by adding the Personal Identification Number (PID) or application number.

Step 5: Complete the application form by adding the educational, personal and academic details

Step 6: Upload the documents required with a scanned image of a photograph and signature in the given prescribed format.

Direct Link to Apply

ATMA 2026: Application Fees

The Application Fee Window was closed yesterday, and all the payments made today will not be considered. Candidates will now have to submit only the application form.

ATMA 2026: What’s Next After Registration?

Candidates can download the admit card after registration is completed. However, the Admit Card can only be printed from 16th February 2026 onwards.

ATMA 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should be Indian nationals

There is no Age Limit in applying for the ATMA 2026.

Applicants should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a UGC Recognized University or have completed CA.

Final Year Students can also apply for the ATMA 2026