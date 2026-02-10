 Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: 2nd Merit List Released; Parents Await Final Round On March 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: 2nd Merit List Released; Parents Await Final Round On March 5

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: 2nd Merit List Released; Parents Await Final Round On March 5

Delhi private schools released the second merit list for 2026-27 nursery admissions, with many applicants on waiting lists. Parents await the final list on March 5. Admissions follow age criteria and points-based selection, including proximity, siblings, and alumni status. The process concludes by March 19 under strict transparency norms.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: 2nd Merit List Released; Parents Await Final Round On March 5 | Canva

New Delhi: Private schools in the national capital on Monday released the second merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, with several applicants placed on waiting lists.

Parents are now looking forward to the third and final confirmation list scheduled for March 5.

Around 1,741 private schools uploaded their second admission lists along with waiting lists, the overall trend indicating that a significant number of admissions are likely to be decided only in the final round.

Parents and guardians with shortlisted children can check the merit lists issued by the respective schools and visit them between February 10 and 16 to complete admission-related formalities.

FPJ Shorts
Edelweiss Net Profit Jumps 74% YoY To ₹270 Crore In Q3 FY26, Aided By Strong Operating Momentum
Edelweiss Net Profit Jumps 74% YoY To ₹270 Crore In Q3 FY26, Aided By Strong Operating Momentum
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
'What Kind Of Joke Is This?' Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Reflects On Pakistan's 'U-Turn' To Play Against Team India At ICC T20 World Cup | Video
'What Kind Of Joke Is This?' Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Reflects On Pakistan's 'U-Turn' To Play Against Team India At ICC T20 World Cup | Video
BCCI Restricts Team India Players From Staying With Families During ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
BCCI Restricts Team India Players From Staying With Families During ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
Read Also
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
article-image

Several schools reported sizeable shortlists. Sovereign School in Rohini selected 409 students, while Gita Ratan School in the same area shortlisted 136 candidates. St George's School in Alaknanda confirmed 155 students, whereas Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment shortlisted 11.

Delhi Public School, East of Kailash, selected 14 candidates and placed 132 applicants on the waiting list, while Apeejay School in Saket confirmed 150 students and kept 176 on standby, official sources told PTI. Under the revised admission structure notified by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage includes nursery and kindergarten (KG), followed by Class 1. For the 2026â?"27 session, children must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2026.

Schools may allow an age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of the school head, the department said.

Read Also
NCL Recruitment 2026: Notification For 270 Posts Out At nclcil.in/; Registration Process Starts On...
article-image

Admissions were conducted on the basis of multiple criteria, including neighbourhood proximity, sibling preference and alumni status. Details of applicants were uploaded on January 9, and marks awarded under the points system were made public by January 16.

The admission process will conclude on March 19. A district-level monitoring cell has been set up to ensure compliance with norms and to address grievances.

The department also clarified that any draw of lots, if required, must be conducted in the presence of parents and be video recorded to ensure transparency. Schools are permitted to collect only a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 and are barred from charging capitation fees or forcing parents to purchase a prospectus.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
Delhi Govt To Hold 'Bhajan Clubbing' Events Under Vasantotsav 2026 In DU Colleges From Feb 10–19
Delhi Govt To Hold 'Bhajan Clubbing' Events Under Vasantotsav 2026 In DU Colleges From Feb 10–19
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: 2nd Merit List Released; Parents Await Final Round On March 5
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: 2nd Merit List Released; Parents Await Final Round On March 5
NCL Recruitment 2026: Notification For 270 Posts Out At nclcil.in/; Registration Process Starts On...
NCL Recruitment 2026: Notification For 270 Posts Out At nclcil.in/; Registration Process Starts On...
US: 16-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting At Rockville High School
US: 16-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting At Rockville High School