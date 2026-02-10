 Maharashtra CET Cell Extends Registration for MAH MCA & M.HMCT Until February 18; Check Official Notification Here
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued a notification stating that, considering the academic interest of students, it has decided to extend the registration deadline for MAH MCA CET 2026 and MAH M. HMCT 2026 until February 18, 2026. The MAH MCA CET 2026 application deadline was previously February 10, 2026.

Gauri Deekonda
Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
MAH CET Exam 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued a notification stating that, considering the academic interest of students, it has decided to extend the registration deadline for MAH MCA CET 2026 and MAH M.HMCT 2026 until February 18, 2026. The MAH MCA CET 2026 application deadline was previously February 10, 2026.

Students can apply for Maharashtra's well-known competitive entrance exam during this one-week extension by logging in to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and adding their login credentials, such as personal details, academic details, and educational details.

Check the Official Notification

MAH CET Exam 2026: Extension Dates

MAH–M.HMCT CET 2026

Online Registration:

Start Date: 07 January 2026

End Date: 09 February 2026

Extension Period: 10 February 2026 to 18 February 2026

Tentative Exam Date: 25 March 2026

2. MAH–MCA CET 2026

Online Registration:

Start Date: 07 January 2026

End Date: 10 February 2026

Extension Period: 11 February 2026 to 18 February 2026

Tentative Exam Date: 30 March 2026

MAH CET Exam 2026: Mandatory Requirements

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell have reminded students that APAAR ID and Aadhaar ID are mandatory prior to registering for the MAH MCA CET registration process. Those students who have not generated their APAAR ID have been advised to do so through the DigiLocker portal prior to completing their registrations.

Candidates are also advised to update their Aadhar details such as the Name, Address, Contact Number, and Date of Birth, Photo, Father's Name and Mobile Number. Candidates should make sure to link their Aadhar Card to their mobile number.

