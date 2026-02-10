Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit Status

Symbiosis SLAT 2026 First Merit List: The campus-by-campus SLAT first merit list 2026 was made public by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) today, February 10, 2026. To find out if they qualify, students who took the SLAT 2026 entrance exam can download the merit list. The first merit list for SLS Nagpur is currently available, and the merit lists for the other SLS will be revealed in the days ahead.

Following that, shortlisted applicants will move on to the admissions process in accordance with the timetable that the individual Symbiosis campuses have established.

Symbiosis SLAT 2026 First Merit List: Steps to download

The official website of each SLS campus portal provides access to the merit list:

Step 1: Visit the relevant SLS campus's official website, slat-test.org.

Step 2: Look for the part on the merit list.

Step 3: In the login window, type your SET ID and password.

Step 4: The screen will display the merit list.

Step 5: Download it, then see whether you qualify.

Direct link to check the result

Symbiosis SLAT 2026 First Merit List: Merit list and seat allotment criteria

The admission exam, PI round evaluation, and category-specific cutoff criteria are the basis for the ultimate seat distribution. Each Symbiosis campus will publish its own merit list and cutoff criteria based on seat availability and candidate performance.

Candidates need to check the official SLS campus webpage for the most recent information. To guarantee their spots, shortlisted applicants must finish the admissions requirements prior to the deadline.