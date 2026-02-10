 Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit Status
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSymbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit Status

Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit Status

Symbiosis International University released the campus-wise SLAT first merit list 2026 on February 10. Candidates who appeared for the SLAT exam can check their qualification status through the respective SLS campus websites. The SLS Nagpur merit list is currently available.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
article-image

Symbiosis SLAT 2026 First Merit List: The campus-by-campus SLAT first merit list 2026 was made public by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) today, February 10, 2026. To find out if they qualify, students who took the SLAT 2026 entrance exam can download the merit list. The first merit list for SLS Nagpur is currently available, and the merit lists for the other SLS will be revealed in the days ahead.

Following that, shortlisted applicants will move on to the admissions process in accordance with the timetable that the individual Symbiosis campuses have established.

Symbiosis SLAT 2026 First Merit List: Steps to download

The official website of each SLS campus portal provides access to the merit list:

FPJ Shorts
HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Details Here
HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Details Here
PAK Vs USA Toss Update: Pakistan Batting First After USA Makes 2 Changes For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
PAK Vs USA Toss Update: Pakistan Batting First After USA Makes 2 Changes For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
'Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Could Be A Conspiracy': NCP-SCP Leader Rohit Pawar Makes Explosive Statement On Dada's Untimely Death In Baramati
'Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Could Be A Conspiracy': NCP-SCP Leader Rohit Pawar Makes Explosive Statement On Dada's Untimely Death In Baramati
Prakash Raj To REPLACE Akshaye Khanna In Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3? Here's What The Actor Has To Say
Prakash Raj To REPLACE Akshaye Khanna In Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

Step 1: Visit the relevant SLS campus's official website, slat-test.org.

Step 2: Look for the part on the merit list.

Step 3: In the login window, type your SET ID and password.

Step 4: The screen will display the merit list.

Step 5: Download it, then see whether you qualify.

Direct link to check the result

Symbiosis SLAT 2026 First Merit List: Merit list and seat allotment criteria

The admission exam, PI round evaluation, and category-specific cutoff criteria are the basis for the ultimate seat distribution. Each Symbiosis campus will publish its own merit list and cutoff criteria based on seat availability and candidate performance.

Candidates need to check the official SLS campus webpage for the most recent information. To guarantee their spots, shortlisted applicants must finish the admissions requirements prior to the deadline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Details Here
HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Details Here
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Directs Schools To Relieve Teachers For Class 10, 12 Exam Evaluation...
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Directs Schools To Relieve Teachers For Class 10, 12 Exam Evaluation...
Govt Defends Reduction In NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Percentile To Address Alarming Postgraduate...
Govt Defends Reduction In NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Percentile To Address Alarming Postgraduate...
King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian...
King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian...
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit...
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit...