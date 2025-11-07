NEET Aspirant Pranjali Singh Dies In Accident; Police Investigation Underway

NEET Aspirant Pranjali Singh Dies In Accident | File

NEET aspirant identified as Pranjali Singh (18), a resident of Raitha Road, was returning from her coaching when she was involved in an accident at Bhithauli flyover on Madiyanav Sitapur Road and lost her life. According to the Etv reports, an unidentified vehicle coming from behind struck her. After the collision, Pranjali fell onto the road and sustained serious injuries. Passersby immediately informed the ambulance, and the severely injured student was taken to the trauma centre. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

As per Inspector Shivanand Mishra, Pranjali passed her intermediate exams last year and dreamed of becoming a doctor like her father, Dr Rana Singh, who is a physician. He also informed that an FIR has been registered against the unknown driver based on the complaint filed by the deceased's father. The police are searching for the accused driver using CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Cousin Arun Kumar's tweet

Her cousin, Arun Kumar, posted about it on the social media platform X, which raises lots of questions regarding safety and infrastructure.

As per Kumar's post, his cousin sister, Saumi, died on Thursday, November 6, 2025, while coming home from her NEET coaching lesson. According to his tweet, she was wearing a helmet and riding her scooter when an unknown vehicle hit her from behind on an overpass in Lucknow. The driver ran away, leaving her in very bad condition.

Lost my young cousin sister in an accident in Lucknow today while she was driving her scooter from her NEET coaching. She was wearing a helmet. The saddest part is that the guy who hit her from back left the seen. We don’t even know what hit her. The govt ambulance that came to… — Arun Kumar (@arunk_patel) November 6, 2025

“The saddest part is that the guy who hit her from the back left the scene. We don’t even know what hit her,” Kumar wrote in his tweet. He further said that even when an ambulance came, it sent her to the trauma centre instead of the nearest hospital, even though her parents asked for it many times. He cried out, “What a system is this!” since medical help didn't come quickly enough.

Here is she (Saumi, in the centre) during my last visit to Lucknow. Thanks for your support and messages. I really hope the police finds her culprits and look into the matter seriously. @dgpup pic.twitter.com/ywDjGgaBhF — Arun Kumar (@arunk_patel) November 6, 2025

Read Also UPSC ESE Prelims Stage 1 Exam Datesheet 2026 Out; Details Here

Kumar was even more angry that there were no CCTV cameras on the overbridge, which could have helped find the car that had hit and run. He stated, “We lost a bright mind, but the culprit escaped.” he urged the authorities to make sure justice was done.

The family has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Madiyaon Police Station, and Kumar has tagged high-ranking authorities, such as the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, the state police, and Union Minister Rajnath Singh, asking for a full inquiry.

We have filled an FIR in the Madiyaon Police Station, lucknow. @dgpup @Uppolice @uptrafficpolice @rajnathsingh



Hoping if any of you could make sure that a detailed investigation is on the way. Thanks. — Arun Kumar (@arunk_patel) November 7, 2025

In another tweet, he told Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to make a rule that all important flyovers must have CCTV cameras and that the country's emergency response systems need to be better. Kumar responded, “Please help in reaching this news to him,” and hoped that the police would take the matter seriously.

I am copying this tweet to @nitin_gadkari ji with the hope that his ministry will make some policy on installing mandatory cctvs on all major flyovers throughout India and arrange better urgent medical care for the victims of accidents.

Please help in reaching this news to him,… https://t.co/K6nAhRyAF5 — Arun Kumar (@arunk_patel) November 6, 2025

Pranjali's cousin, Arun Kumar, told the Free Press Journal that they do not have any knowledge of how the accident happened. "There are assumptions as no eyewitness has come up, and the absence of CCTV footage is a bit unknown. We are all second-guessing. Parents have informed the Madiyaon police station and registered their concerns, and a postmortem was conducted yesterday."