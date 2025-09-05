IB, MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 455 Posts Starts Tomorrow; Check Details Here

IB, MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 | Canva

IB, MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau will open the registrations window for Security Assistant positions tomorrow, September 6, 2025. Those who are qualified can submit applications online at the MHA's official website, mha.gov.in. This recruitment effort will fill 455 positions inside the organisation. The application procedure will end on September 28, 2025.

IB, MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The remuneration for this job is Level-3 (Rs. 21,700–69,100) in the pay matrix, plus any Central Government benefits that are allowed. In addition to other government benefits, employees will get a Special Security Allowance equal to 20% of their base income. They can also get cash instead of doing their duty on holidays, but only up to 30 days.

IB, MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹100/-, while the recruiting procedure charges are ₹550/-. Every applicant must pay the fee via debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or challan, among other methods.

IB, MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure includes both Tier I and Tier II exams. Tier I test consists of 100-mark questions and has a time limit of one hour. The Tier II test consists of 50-mark questions. Tier-I exams may be held in one or more shifts at one or more examination centres with a large number of applicants.

The applicant must appear in Tier-I at the centre assigned to him/her from a list of five possible cities. Each incorrect response will result in a negative ¼ mark. An unattempt question would result in no marks. Applicants' questions marked "Mark for Review" will not be considered for evaluation.

Read the official notice here

IB, MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Matriculation from a recognised Board of Education and knowledge of motor mechanisms (the applicant should be able to repair small flaws in the vehicle). On September 28, 2025, the age limit shall be between 18 and 27.