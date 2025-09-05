RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended Till September 18; Check Details Here

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 | rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the registration date for Paramedical jobs. Candidates who qualify may apply for the positions on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in until September 18, 2025. Previously, the application closing date was September 8, 2025.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Revised important dates

1. Closing date of registration: 18-09-2025

2. Last date to make payment: 20-09-2025

3. Dates for modification window: 21-09-2025 to 30-09-2025

4. Dates for eligible scribe candidates to submit scribe details in the application portal: 01-10-2025 to 05-10-2025

5. Date for reckoning age limit: 01-01-2026

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 434 openings. The post-wise details are:

1. Nursing Superintendent: 272

2. Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 105

3. Health & Malaria Inspector Grade III: 33

4. Dialysis Technician: 04

5. ECG Technician: 04

6. LAB Assistant Grade II: 12

7. Radiographer X-ray Technician: 04

8. Total: 434

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

The post-wise salary distribution, as per the 7th CPC, is structured according to different pay levels and initial pay.

1. Nursing Superintendent position falls under Pay Level 7: Rs. 44,900/-

2. Dialysis Technician, Health & Malaria Inspector Grade III, and Laboratory Superintendent Grade III are categorised under Pay Level 6: Rs. 35,400/-

3. Pharmacist (Entry Grade) and Radiographer X-Ray Technician come under Pay Level 5: Rs. 29,200/-

4. ECG Technician post is placed under Pay Level 4: Rs. 25,500/-

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Paramedical registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and then start with the application process.

Step 4: After this, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backwards Class (EBC)* will be required to pay a fee of Rs 250, while all other categories will be charged Rs 500.