MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 Out; Check Shift Timings & Other Details Here

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 | esb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the Excise Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 on September 4, 2025. Aspirants who have successfully enrolled are able to login and get their hall ticket from the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. The test will be administered in two morning and afternoon sessions on September 9, 2025.

How to download the MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025?

Aspirants can acquire their hall ticket by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at www.peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card – Excise Constable Recruitment Test – 2024” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as application number, date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and the security code, i.e., the first two letters of the mother’s name followed by the last four digits of the Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link for the admit card

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025: Documents required

Aspirants need to bring a printed copy of their admit card and an original photo ID for verification on the day of the test. Multi-level biometric verification connected to Aadhaar will take place both at the admission point and throughout the test.

MP Excise Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

There will be multiple phases to the hiring process, including an online written exam, a physical measurement test (PMT), and an efficiency test (PET).

MP Excise Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: Shift timings

The timetable for the exam has been broken down into two shifts. The first shift (morning) starts at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m. The exam starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 noon. The second shift (afternoon) starts at 1:00 p.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m. The exam starts at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m. Applicants should carefully look over the shift information on their hall ticket and get to the test centre on time.