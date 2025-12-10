IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At iimcat.ac.in; Last Chance To Challenge

IIM CAT 2025 | Canva

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Common Admission Test (CAT) answer key objection window for 2025 will conclude on Wednesday, December 10. Candidates can use the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to voice concerns about the CAT answer key.

One of the highest participation rates in previous years was recorded for the CAT 2025 exam, which was administered on November 30 at 170 testing locations. The test, which is administered over three sessions, has once again become the entry point to prestigious management schools, sparking previously unheard-of competition.

The objection window for the postings has been opened by IIMs with the release of the preliminary answer key. Candidates may contest any question as long as they offer reliable evidence to support their position and pay the required filing fee.

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key: Steps to challenge answer key

By following the instructions below, candidates can submit challenges against the CAT provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Select "Candidate Login."

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Complete the dashboard's personal information box if prompted.

Step 5: Choose "Objection Form."

Step 6: Choose the section, question number, and type of objection.

Step 7: Add comments (up to 500 words) if needed.

Step 8: Upload supporting material to verify the objection.

Step 9: Pay the necessary objection fee.

Step 10: Complete the form and save a copy for your documentation.

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key: What's next?

Expert panels will examine every challenge that is submitted after the window closes today. The answer key will be updated and scores will be recalculated if an objection is validated. The processing fee is usually reimbursed to candidates who successfully raise legitimate concerns.

The final answer key and the CAT 2025 results, which will decide shortlisting across IIMs and other top management colleges, will be released by IIM when the review is finished.

For the most recent information on the CAT answer key 2025, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.