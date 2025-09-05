 APSC ADO Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Check
APSC ADO Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Check

The results for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) positions in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 09/2025 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Sakshi Gupta
Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
APSC ADO Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the results for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) positions in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 09/2025. Aspirants can obtain their results on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in. This recruitment aims to fill 195 ADO positions.

APSC ADO Result 2025: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ADO result 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the APSC ADO result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

APSC ADO Result 2025: Documents required

Those who are going to the interview or viva-voce must have the following original testimonies and self-attested photocopies organised in chronological order for verification on the day of the interview:

1. HSLC/HS Admit Card, Mark Sheet, or Pass Certificate (as proof of age)

2. HSLC Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate

3. HSSLC Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate

4. B.Sc. (Agriculture)/(Horticulture) Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate

5. UGC/ICAR Recognition Certificate of the respective institute/university

6. Permanent Resident Certificate/Employment Exchange Registration Certificate

Read the official notice here

7. Updated Caste Certificate / PwBD Certificate (if applicable)

8. BPL Card reflecting the candidate’s name (if applicable)

9. Declaration Form A (downloadable from APSC’s website)

10. Certificate from Head of Institution/Organisation (for candidates employed in Govt./Govt. Undertakings)

11. Any other relevant documents as mentioned in the advertisement

Note: Applicants who work for the State Government of Assam must show proof of their employment, such as a No Objection Certificate from their employer, a Permanent Resident Certificate or an Employment Exchange Registration Certificate.

Direct link for ADO result 2025

APSC ADO 2025: Important dates

Those who are selected must attend an interview/viva voce round, which will take place between September 15 and 24, 2025. The reporting time is 9:00 a.m. Hall Tickets will be distributed on September 11, 2025. The recruiting examination was held on August 10, 2025.

