SSC CHT Paper I Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out; Check Details Here

SSC CHT Paper I Provisional Answer Key 2025 | ssc.gov.in

The SSC CHT paper 1 answer key 2025 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The preliminary answer key for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) is accessible for applicants on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

The response sheet, as well as the answer key, has been issued. The applicants' response sheet(s) and provisional answer key(s) are now accessible and can be obtained through the Commission's website. Aspirants who want to get the answer key can do so by logging in with their Registration Number and Password during the designated time frame.

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the tentative answer key, aspirants should follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the tentative answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Once the applicant has successfully logged into the exam conducting agency portal, their response sheet will be shown. This sheet includes important details such as the roll number, candidate’s name, exam name, post name, exam date, test time, centre name, and the full list of questions answered by the aspirants.

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: Correction fees

The objection window has begun and will end on September 7, 2025. Those who wish to submit objections may do so by paying Rs. 50/- per question and answer challenged. In this context, the challenge cost has been decreased from Rs 100/- to Rs 50/-.

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: Colour indication

The colours that are used to code answers on the test are as follows: Red means that the applicant chose the wrong answer, while green means that they chose the right answer. The right answer for each question is highlighted in yellow, and the questions that the applicant hasn't tried or answered are in grey.