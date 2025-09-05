 BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Pattern Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Pattern Here

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Pattern Here

The hall ticket for the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025 will release on September 6, 2025 by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 | Canva

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the hall ticket for the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025 on September 6, 2025. Aspirants can obtain their admit cards on the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The examination is planned for September 13, 2025.

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Here's how candidates will be able to download their BPSC hall tickets once they're released:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

FPJ Shorts
PMC Gears Up For Ganpati Visarjan In Pune; Focus On Safety, Cleanliness & Eco-Friendly Measures
PMC Gears Up For Ganpati Visarjan In Pune; Focus On Safety, Cleanliness & Eco-Friendly Measures
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Farewell Of City's Most Revered Ganesha On September 6; Check Route Details
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Farewell Of City's Most Revered Ganesha On September 6; Check Route Details
Amazon Acquires Bengaluru Startup Axio, Strengthens Digital Lending in India
Amazon Acquires Bengaluru Startup Axio, Strengthens Digital Lending in India
Political Row Erupts After Kerala Congress Compares Bihar To ‘Bidis’, NDA Leaders Condemn Remarks, Demand Accountability
Political Row Erupts After Kerala Congress Compares Bihar To ‘Bidis’, NDA Leaders Condemn Remarks, Demand Accountability

Step 2: After this, candidates need to log in using the registration credentials.

Step 3: Go to the “My Account” section.

Step 4: Now, under the 71st CCE notification, click on the “View/Download Admit Card” link.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print it out for reference.

Read Also
SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: Admit Card Out; Here’s How To Download
article-image

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The BPSC hall ticket will include the following information: name, date of birth, father's/husband's name, gender, category, exam name, date and day, time, duration, reporting time, roll number, application/registration ID, centre code, name, address, entry instructions, items allowed/prohibited, ID requirement, seating, and COVID guidelines.

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Instructions

Important guidelines for aspirants include:

1. Carry a valid photo ID along with your admission card.

2. Ensure that all personal and exam information on the admission card is correct.

3. Arrive early: 9:30 to 11:00 am for security and admission checks.

4. Admit cards will not be mailed; instead, you must download them online.

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Exam pattern

The BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 consists of a single paper on General Studies. The paper will have a total of 150 questions carrying 150 marks, with a time duration of 2 hours. Negative marking will be applicable, where one-third of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every wrong answer. In total, the prelims exam will be conducted for 150 questions, 150 marks, and a duration of 2 hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CHT Paper I Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out; Check Details Here

SSC CHT Paper I Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out; Check Details Here

Teachers’ Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates 45 Educators With National Awards

Teachers’ Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates 45 Educators With National Awards

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Pattern Here

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Pattern Here

Delhi Postpones CM Shri School Admission Test; New Dates Announced

Delhi Postpones CM Shri School Admission Test; New Dates Announced

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: Admit Card Out; Here’s How To Download

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: Admit Card Out; Here’s How To Download