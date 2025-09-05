BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Pattern Here

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 | Canva

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the hall ticket for the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025 on September 6, 2025. Aspirants can obtain their admit cards on the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The examination is planned for September 13, 2025.

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Here's how candidates will be able to download their BPSC hall tickets once they're released:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: After this, candidates need to log in using the registration credentials.

Step 3: Go to the “My Account” section.

Step 4: Now, under the 71st CCE notification, click on the “View/Download Admit Card” link.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print it out for reference.

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The BPSC hall ticket will include the following information: name, date of birth, father's/husband's name, gender, category, exam name, date and day, time, duration, reporting time, roll number, application/registration ID, centre code, name, address, entry instructions, items allowed/prohibited, ID requirement, seating, and COVID guidelines.

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Instructions

Important guidelines for aspirants include:

1. Carry a valid photo ID along with your admission card.

2. Ensure that all personal and exam information on the admission card is correct.

3. Arrive early: 9:30 to 11:00 am for security and admission checks.

4. Admit cards will not be mailed; instead, you must download them online.

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Exam pattern

The BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 consists of a single paper on General Studies. The paper will have a total of 150 questions carrying 150 marks, with a time duration of 2 hours. Negative marking will be applicable, where one-third of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every wrong answer. In total, the prelims exam will be conducted for 150 questions, 150 marks, and a duration of 2 hours.